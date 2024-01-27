Design System
Let's look at how you can customize and brand your UI with Dyte's UI Kit.
DesignLibraryis a singleton class that relies on the
DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocolto initialize components with specific parameters, like border size, radius, and background color for individual and composite elements.
For customization, you can set any object that conforms to the
DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocolto modify the
DesignLibraryaccording to your needs.
// create an type which confirms to DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol
class DesignLibraryConfigurator: DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol {
public let colorBackgroundBase: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#050505")!
public let colorBrandBase: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#0246FD")!
public let textColorBackgroundBase: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#FFFFFF")!
public let textColorBrandBase: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#111111")!
public let statusDangerColor: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#FF2D2D")!
public let statusSuccessColor: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#83D017")!
public let statusWarningColor: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#FFCD07")!
public let cornerRadiusRoundFactor: CGFloat = 4.0
public let cornerRadiusExtraRoundFactor: CGFloat = 8.0
public let cornerRadiusCircularFactor: CGFloat = 8.0
public let borderSizeThinFactor: CGFloat = 1.0
public let borderSizeFatFactor: CGFloat = 2.0
}
//You can initialise DesignLibrary with below command
DesignLibrary.shared.setConfigurator(configurator: DesignLibraryConfigurator())
DesignLibrary comes with default values for all the mentioned components, and the SDK internally handles their initialization.
AppThemeis a singleton class that relies on the
AppThemeProtocolto set corner radius and border size for various components used within
DyteUiKit. You can customize the
AppThemeby setting any object that confirms to the
AppThemeProtocol.
class AppThemeConfigurator: AppThemeProtocol {
private let cornerRadiusType: CornerRadius.RadiusType? = .rounded
private let borderSizeWidthType: BorderSize.Width? = .thin
var cornerRadiusTypeButton: CornerRadius.RadiusType? {
get {
return cornerRadiusType
}
}
var cornerRadiusTypePaginationView: CornerRadius.RadiusType? {
get {
return cornerRadiusType
}
}
var cornerRadiusTypePeerView: CornerRadius.RadiusType? {
get {
return cornerRadiusType
}
}
var cornerRadiusTypeDropDown: CornerRadius.RadiusType? {
get {
return cornerRadiusType
}
}
var cornerRadiusTypeNameTag: CornerRadius.RadiusType? {
get {
return cornerRadiusType
}
}
var cornerRadiusTypeNameTextField: CornerRadius.RadiusType? {
get {
return cornerRadiusType
}
}
var cornerRadiusTypeCreateView: CornerRadius.RadiusType? {
get {
return cornerRadiusType
}
}
var borderSizeWidthTypeTextField: BorderSize.Width? {
get {
return borderSizeWidthType
}
}
var borderSizeWidthTypeButton: BorderSize.Width? {
get {
return borderSizeWidthType
}
}
var borderSizeWidthTypeDropDown: BorderSize.Width? {
get {
return borderSizeWidthType
}
}
}
//You can initialise AppTheme with below command
AppTheme.shared.setUp(theme: AppThemeConfigurator())