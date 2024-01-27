Skip to main content

You can subscribe to various events on the local user by implementing DyteSelfEventsListener and passing the object to meeting.addSelfEventsListener(dyteSelfEventsListener).

Room joined

Triggered when the room join event completes and now the meeting is ready to produce and consume media.

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onRoomJoined() {
        //Room Joined
    }
}

Video update

Triggered when the user starts / stops the video using enableVideo or disableVideo

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onVideoUpdate(videoEnabled: Bool) {
      if (videoEnabled) {
        // video is enabled, and other participants in room can see local user
      } else {
        // video is disabled, and other participants in room can not see local user.
      }
    }
}

Audio update

Triggered when the user starts / stops the audio using enableAudio or disableAudio


extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onAudioUpdate(audioEnabled: Bool) {
      if (audioEnabled) {
        // audio is enabled, and other participants in room can hear local user
      } else {
        // audio is disabled, and other participants in room can not hear local user.
      }
    }
}

Room disconnected update

Triggered when the user is disconnected due to media/network errors

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onMeetingRoomDisconnected() {
      //disconnected
    }
}

Proximity changed

Triggered when there is any change in proximity. Meaning if device is near ear piece which triggers display on/off.

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onProximityChanged(isNear: Bool) {
      // isNear
      // if true, display should be turned off, as user might be speaking through earpiece
      // if false, display should be turned on, as user might be looking at display and listening through speaker/earphones.
    }
}

Waitlist status

For meetings whose waiting room is enabled:

To get status of localUser in waiting room we can use

let waitListStatus = meeting.localUser.waitListStatus

Developers can listen to those changes in onWaitListStatusUpdate() callbacks

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteSelfEventsListener {
    func onWaitListStatusUpdate(waitListStatus: WaitListStatus) {

    }
}

Participants list events

You can subscribe to events for all participants by implementing DyteParticipantEventsListener callback and then passing that object to meeting.addParticipantEventsListener(dyteParticipantEventsListener) method. Here are the supported methods:

Participant joined

Triggers an event when any participant joins the meeting.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onParticipantJoin(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to handle new participant
        }
    }

Participant left

Triggers an event when any participant leaves the meeting.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onParticipantLeave(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to handle participant left from meeting
        }
    }

Screenshare updates

Triggers an event when there is any change in screenshares in a meeting.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onScreenSharesUpdated() {
            // your code here to handle screenshares from meeting
            // you can use `meeting.participants.screenshares` to get latest screenshare participants
        }
    }

Grid change

Whenever there is a change in the GridInfo for the room, the following method is triggered. called.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onGridUpdated(gridInfo: GridInfo) {
            // your code here to handle grid changes.
        }
    }

Video update

Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops video.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onVideoUpdate(videoEnabled: Bool, participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to handle participant video toggle update
        }
    }

Audio update

Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops audio.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onAudioUpdate(audioEnabled: Bool, participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to handle participant audio toggle update
        }
    }

Active speaker

Trigger an event when any is change in active speaker in the meeting.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onActiveSpeakerChanged(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to handle active speaker
        }

        func onNoActiveSpeaker() {
            // your code here to handle no active speaker
        }
    }

Pinned participant

Trigger an event when any is change in pinned participant in the meeting.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onParticipantPinned(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to show pinned participant
        }

        func onParticipantUnpinned() {
            // your code here to remove pinned participant
        }
    }

Active participants list change

Triggers an event when any change in active participants list in the meeting.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onActiveParticipantsChanged(active: [DyteMeetingParticipant]) {
            // your code here to refresh active participants
        }
    }

Recording

The meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.

The meeting.recording object has the following properties:

  • recordingState: Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.

Get active recording state

The meeting.recording.recordingState property describes the current state of the recording. The valid states are IDLE, STARTING, RECORDING, and STOPPING.

Listen to recording state changes

The changes to meeting.recording.recordingState can be listened by implementing onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated from DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener. You can attach this observer by calling meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(listener).

meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(object : DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
    override fun onMeetingRecordingStarted() {
      super.onMeetingRecordingStarted()
      // on recording started
    }

    override fun onMeetingRecordingEnded() {
      super.onMeetingRecordingEnded()
      // on recording ended
    }

    override fun onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated(state: DyteRecordingState) {
      super.onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated(state)
      // on recording state update
    }

    override fun onMeetingRecordingStopError(e: Exception) {
      super.onMeetingRecordingStopError(e)
      // when local user tried to end recording but it fails
    }
  })