You can subscribe to various events on the local user by implementing DyteSelfEventsListener and passing the object to meeting.addSelfEventsListener(dyteSelfEventsListener) .

Triggered when the room join event completes and now the meeting is ready to produce and consume media.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onRoomJoined ( ) {



}

}



Triggered when the user starts / stops the video using enableVideo or disableVideo

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onVideoUpdate ( videoEnabled : Bool ) {

if ( videoEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}

}



Triggered when the user starts / stops the audio using enableAudio or disableAudio



extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onAudioUpdate ( audioEnabled : Bool ) {

if ( audioEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}

}



Triggered when the user is disconnected due to media/network errors

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onMeetingRoomDisconnected ( ) {



}

}



Triggered when there is any change in proximity. Meaning if device is near ear piece which triggers display on/off.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onProximityChanged ( isNear : Bool ) {







}

}



For meetings whose waiting room is enabled:

To get status of localUser in waiting room we can use

let waitListStatus = meeting . localUser . waitListStatus



Developers can listen to those changes in onWaitListStatusUpdate() callbacks

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onWaitListStatusUpdate ( waitListStatus : WaitListStatus ) {



}

}



You can subscribe to events for all participants by implementing DyteParticipantEventsListener callback and then passing that object to meeting.addParticipantEventsListener(dyteParticipantEventsListener) method. Here are the supported methods:

Triggers an event when any participant joins the meeting.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onParticipantJoin ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}

}



Triggers an event when any participant leaves the meeting.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onParticipantLeave ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}

}



Triggers an event when there is any change in screenshares in a meeting.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onScreenSharesUpdated ( ) {





}

}



Whenever there is a change in the GridInfo for the room, the following method is triggered. called.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onGridUpdated ( gridInfo : GridInfo ) {



}

}



Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops video.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onVideoUpdate ( videoEnabled : Bool , participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}

}



Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops audio.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onAudioUpdate ( audioEnabled : Bool , participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}

}



Trigger an event when any is change in active speaker in the meeting.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onActiveSpeakerChanged ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}



func onNoActiveSpeaker ( ) {



}

}



Trigger an event when any is change in pinned participant in the meeting.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onParticipantPinned ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}



func onParticipantUnpinned ( ) {



}

}



Triggers an event when any change in active participants list in the meeting.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onActiveParticipantsChanged ( active : [ DyteMeetingParticipant ] ) {



}

}



The meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.

The meeting.recording object has the following properties:

recordingState : Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.

The meeting.recording.recordingState property describes the current state of the recording. The valid states are IDLE , STARTING , RECORDING , and STOPPING .

The changes to meeting.recording.recordingState can be listened by implementing onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated from DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener . You can attach this observer by calling meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(listener) .