Dyte provides a default pre-call preview UI, also known as setup screen as part of our UI components.

SetupViewController

Overview

A screen shown before joining the meeting, where you can edit your display name, and media settings. This screen initialize the meeting and on successfull initialization it shows a join button to join meeting.

Topics:

Create SetupViewController

 init(meetingInfo: DyteMeetingInfoV2, mobileClient: DyteMobileClient, completion:@escaping()->Void)

Creates setup screen with the configuration object of type DyteMeetingInfoV2

Parameters:

Required: meetingInfo: An instance of type DyteMeetingInfoV2 meeting: Default meeting object completion: escaping closure to get a callback when Meetings ends up. For eg. When user leaved the meeting then you want to present the starting screen.

let controller =  SetupViewController(meetingInfo: dyteMeetingInfo,
                                              meeting: metting) {  [weak self] in
    guard let self = self else {return}
    self.dismiss(animated: true)
    self.view.hideActivityIndicator()
}
controller.modalPresentationStyle = .fullScreen
self.present(controller, animated: true)

Customising flow of SetupViewController using protocol

SetupViewControllerDelegate

  weak var delegate: SetupViewControllerDelegate?

The delegate of the SetupViewController object.