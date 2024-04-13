Dyte provides a default pre-call preview UI, also known as setup screen as part of our UI components.
SetupViewController
Overview
A screen shown before joining the meeting, where you can edit your display name, and media settings. This screen initialize the meeting and on successfull initialization it shows a join button to join meeting.
Topics:
Create SetupViewController
init(meetingInfo: DyteMeetingInfoV2, mobileClient: DyteMobileClient, completion:@escaping()->Void)
Creates setup screen with the configuration object of type
DyteMeetingInfoV2
Parameters:
Required:
meetingInfo: An instance of type
DyteMeetingInfoV2
meeting: Default meeting object
completion: escaping closure to get a callback when Meetings ends up. For eg. When user leaved the meeting then
you want to present the starting screen.
let controller = SetupViewController(meetingInfo: dyteMeetingInfo,
meeting: metting) { [weak self] in
guard let self = self else {return}
self.dismiss(animated: true)
self.view.hideActivityIndicator()
}
controller.modalPresentationStyle = .fullScreen
self.present(controller, animated: true)
Customising flow of SetupViewController using protocol
weak var delegate: SetupViewControllerDelegate?
The delegate of the SetupViewController object.