Dyte provides a default pre-call preview UI, also known as setup screen as part of our UI components.

SetupViewController

A screen shown before joining the meeting, where you can edit your display name, and media settings. This screen initialize the meeting and on successfull initialization it shows a join button to join meeting.

init ( meetingInfo : DyteMeetingInfoV2 , mobileClient : DyteMobileClient , completion : @escaping ( ) -> Void )





Creates setup screen with the configuration object of type DyteMeetingInfoV2

Required: meetingInfo: An instance of type DyteMeetingInfoV2 meeting: Default meeting object completion: escaping closure to get a callback when Meetings ends up. For eg. When user leaved the meeting then you want to present the starting screen.

let controller = SetupViewController ( meetingInfo : dyteMeetingInfo ,

meeting : metting ) { [ weak self ] in

guard let self = self else { return }

self . dismiss ( animated : true )

self . view . hideActivityIndicator ( )

}

controller . modalPresentationStyle = . fullScreen

self . present ( controller , animated : true )





SetupViewControllerDelegate

weak var delegate : SetupViewControllerDelegate ?



The delegate of the SetupViewController object.