Basic structure

We are deconstructing the default setup screen.

At the end of this group of docs, we should have the following screen built using low level components.

Let's put a basic skeleton and the initial boilerplate code.

Barebone ui needed to redner for name textField and a button to join the meeting will look as follow:

let joinButton = DyteJoinButton ( meeting : self . mobileClient ) { [ weak self ] button , success in

guard let self = self else { return }

if success {

self . delegate ? . userJoinedMeetingSuccessfully ( sender : self )

}

}



let textFieldBottom : DyteTextField = {

let textField = DyteTextField ( )

textField . setPlaceHolder ( text : "Insert your name" )

return textField

} ( )



Now inside your setup screen you'll need to set name for user

public override func viewDidLoad ( ) {

super . viewDidLoad ( )

textFieldBottom . text = self . meeting . localUser . name

}



A common use case of pre-call UI is to give the user a option to set / edit their name.

Requires meeting.localUser.permissions.miscellaneous.canEditDisplayName to be true

In the preset editor, ensure Miscellaneous > Edit Name is toggled enabled.

Observe and change textField on text changes



func setupTextField ( ) {

textFieldBottom . addTarget ( self , action : #selector ( textFieldEditingDidChange ) , for : . editingChanged )

textFieldBottom . delegate = self

}



@objc func textFieldEditingDidChange ( _ sender : Any ) {

if ! ( ( textFieldBottom . text ? . trimmingCharacters ( in : . whitespaces ) . isEmpty ) ?? false ) {

if let text = textFieldBottom . text {

self . meeting . localUser . name = text

}

}

}





meeting.localUser.name = text sets the new name for the participant.