On this page

Setting Screen

A screen that is used to show settings to switch between different audio/video devices.

init ( nameTag : String , meeting : DyteMobileClient , completion : ( ( ) -> Void ) ? = nil )



Creates settings screen with name tag.

Required:

nameTag: An String representing participant name.

meeting: Default meeting object

Optional:

completion: Closure to get a callback when user presses back button present on DyteNavigationBar

var shouldShowTopBar : Bool = true



Default value is true . To hide the topbar assign this to false .