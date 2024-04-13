Setting Screen
Overview
A screen that is used to show settings to switch between different audio/video devices.
Create DyteSettingViewController
init(nameTag: String, meeting: DyteMobileClient, completion:(()->Void)? = nil)
Creates settings screen with name tag.
Parameters:
Required:
nameTag: An String representing participant name.
meeting: Default meeting object
Optional:
completion: Closure to get a callback when user presses back button present on DyteNavigationBar
Hide/Show top bar
var shouldShowTopBar: Bool = true
Default value is
true. To hide the topbar assign this to
false.
To show DyteSettingViewController do in iOS as follows:
let controller = DyteSettingViewController(nameTag: participant.name,
meeting: mobileClient)
controller.view.backgroundColor = self.view.backgroundColor
controller.modalPresentationStyle = .fullScreen
self.present(controller, animated: true)