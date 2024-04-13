Skip to main content

This view is used as Navigation bar and can be added anywhere on any UIView.
This view consist of title and back button. We can add custom action to back button by using
func setClicks(previousButton:@escaping(DyteControlBarButton)->Void)

Topics:

Creating a Navigation bar view

 init(title: String)

Creates a DyteNavigationBar with title.

Parameters:

title: Title shown at the center of NavigationBar.

Getting titleLabel which is of type UILabel

let titleLabel: DyteLabel

Getting backButton which is of type DyteControlBarButton

let leftButton: DyteControlBarButton

Setting back button click action.

func setBackButtonClick(callBack: @escaping(DyteControlBarButton)->Void)

This method is used to set the callback which is called when the user presses the back button.