DyteNavigationBar
Overview
This view is used as Navigation bar and can be added anywhere on any UIView.
This view consist of title and back button. We can add custom action to back button by using
func setClicks(previousButton:@escaping(DyteControlBarButton)->Void)
Topics:
Creating a Navigation bar view
init(title: String)
Creates a DyteNavigationBar with title.
Parameters:
title: Title shown at the center of NavigationBar.
Getting titleLabel which is of type UILabel
let titleLabel: DyteLabel
Getting backButton which is of type
DyteControlBarButton
let leftButton: DyteControlBarButton
Setting back button click action.
func setBackButtonClick(callBack: @escaping(DyteControlBarButton)->Void)
This method is used to set the callback which is called when the user presses the back button.