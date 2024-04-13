On this page

DyteNavigationBar

This view is used as Navigation bar and can be added anywhere on any UIView.

This view consist of title and back button. We can add custom action to back button by using

func setClicks(previousButton:@escaping(DyteControlBarButton)->Void)

init ( title : String )



Creates a DyteNavigationBar with title.

title: Title shown at the center of NavigationBar.

let titleLabel : DyteLabel



let leftButton : DyteControlBarButton



func setBackButtonClick ( callBack : @escaping ( DyteControlBarButton ) -> Void )



This method is used to set the callback which is called when the user presses the back button.