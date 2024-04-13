DytePluginsView
Overview
A view which show individual (plugin/screen share) view. On top of this view we are showing instance of
DyteActiveTabSelectorView.
In case of Mutliple(Count more than 1) plugins or Screen share, We are showing
DyteActiveTabSelectorView
else it will be hidden.
Below is the image of plugin view with 3 plugins. You can select one plugin at a time. Now plugin name: "DocShare".
Topics:
Create plugins view
init(videoPeerViewModel: VideoPeerViewModel)
Parameters
videoPeerViewModel Instance of type VideoPeerViewModel
Adding plugins tab button
func setButtons(buttons: [DytePluginScreenShareTabButton], selectedIndex: Int?, clickAction:@escaping(DytePluginScreenShareTabButton, Bool)->Void)
Parameters
buttons: Array of DytePluginScreenShareTabButton to be shown inside DyteActiveTabSelectorView
selectedIndex: Index of plugin button which needs to be selected from
buttons: [DytePluginScreenShareTabButton]
clickAction: Call back of type
(DytePluginScreenShareTabButton, Bool)->Void.
First parameter is the button selected by user .
Second parameter is bool that tells whether button tapped is plugin or either screen share button.
true is plugin/screen share button clicked.