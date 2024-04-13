On this page

DytePluginsView

A view which show individual (plugin/screen share) view. On top of this view we are showing instance of DyteActiveTabSelectorView. In case of Mutliple(Count more than 1) plugins or Screen share, We are showing DyteActiveTabSelectorView else it will be hidden.

Below is the image of plugin view with 3 plugins. You can select one plugin at a time. Now plugin name: "DocShare".

init ( videoPeerViewModel : VideoPeerViewModel )



videoPeerViewModel Instance of type VideoPeerViewModel

func setButtons ( buttons : [ DytePluginScreenShareTabButton ] , selectedIndex : Int ? , clickAction : @escaping ( DytePluginScreenShareTabButton , Bool ) -> Void )

