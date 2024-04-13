On this page

DyteEndMeetingControlBarButton

This button is use to implement the action for leaving the meeting. You can add functionality to leave the meeting inside the app by using this button.

init ( meeting : DyteMobileClient , alertViewController : UIViewController , onClick : ( ( DyteEndMeetingControlBarButton , DyteLeaveDialog . DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType ) -> Void ) ? = nil , appearance : DyteControlBarButtonAppearance = AppTheme . shared . controlBarButtonAppearance )



Creates a DyteEndMeetingControlBarButton with multiple parameters.

Required

meeting: Current ongoing meeting object.

alertViewController: UIViewController object on which you want to present the UIAlertViewController. UIAlertView shown as final confirmation to leave meeting from the user.

Optional

onClick: Closure that you passed to get callback when user take action on UIAlertView appearance: Any type which conforms to protocol "DyteControlBarButtonAppearance"

open func onClick ( button : DyteEndMeetingControlBarButton )

