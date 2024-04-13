Skip to main content

DyteEndMeetingControlBarButton

Overview

This button is use to implement the action for leaving the meeting. You can add functionality to leave the meeting inside the app by using this button.

Creating a End meeting button which you mostly add inside Control Bar

init(meeting: DyteMobileClient, alertViewController: UIViewController , onClick:((DyteEndMeetingControlBarButton, DyteLeaveDialog.DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType)->Void)? = nil, appearance: DyteControlBarButtonAppearance = AppTheme.shared.controlBarButtonAppearance)

Creates a DyteEndMeetingControlBarButton with multiple parameters.

Parameters:

Required
meeting: Current ongoing meeting object.
alertViewController: UIViewController object on which you want to present the UIAlertViewController. UIAlertView shown as final confirmation to leave meeting from the user.
Optional
onClick: Closure that you passed to get callback when user take action on UIAlertView appearance: Any type which conforms to protocol "DyteControlBarButtonAppearance"

Override the onClick action.

open func onClick(button: DyteEndMeetingControlBarButton)

You can override this method inside the subclass of DyteEndMeetingControlBarButton to customize the functionality when user presses this button.