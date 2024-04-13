Skip to main content

DyteActiveTabSelectorView

Overview

A view which show list of button of Type DytePluginScreenShareTabButton shown horizontally.

Example Image 
var buttons: [DytePluginScreenShareTabButton]

Array of buttons of Type DytePluginScreenShareTabButton which are shown inside this list.

func scrollToVisible(button: DytePluginScreenShareTabButton)

When there are buttons more than width of this view, Then use this method to scroll to button.

Parameters:

button: button which should must be present inside var buttons: [DytePluginScreenShareTabButton]

func setAndDisplayButtons(_ buttons: [DytePluginScreenShareTabButton])

This method is used to update buttons on this view. Setting buttons will reset buttons on this view.

Parameters:

buttons: Array of DytePluginScreenShareTabButton to be shown on DyteActiveTabSelectorView