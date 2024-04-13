DyteActiveTabSelectorView
Overview
A view which show list of button of Type DytePluginScreenShareTabButton shown horizontally.
var buttons: [DytePluginScreenShareTabButton]
Array of buttons of Type DytePluginScreenShareTabButton which are shown inside this list.
func scrollToVisible(button: DytePluginScreenShareTabButton)
When there are buttons more than width of this view, Then use this method to scroll to button.
Parameters:
button: button which should must be present inside
var buttons: [DytePluginScreenShareTabButton]
func setAndDisplayButtons(_ buttons: [DytePluginScreenShareTabButton])
This method is used to update buttons on this view. Setting buttons will reset buttons on this view.
Parameters:
buttons: Array of DytePluginScreenShareTabButton
to be shown on
DyteActiveTabSelectorView