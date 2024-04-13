ConfigureWebinerAlertView
Overview
Methods and properties for managing Webinar AlertView. This will create an alert which will tells user about their Audio and Video status before joining the webinar stage.
Topics:
Creating an alertview
init(meeting: DyteMobileClient, participant: DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant) {
Parameters:
Required: meeting: Current ongoing meeting object. participant: Participant to join stage.
Show AlertView to user
func show(on view: UIView)
Parameters:
Required: view: Parent View on which this alertView will be shown
Button with functionality to join stage
var confirmAndJoinButton: DyteButton {get}
Define it as follows
public let confirmAndJoinButton: DyteButton = {
let button = DyteUIUTility.createButton(text: "Confirm & join stage")
return button
}()
Button with functionality to remove the alertview
var cancelButton: DyteButton {get }
Define it as follows
public let cancelButton: DyteButton = {
let button = DyteUIUTility.createButton(text: "Cancel")
button.backgroundColor = dyteSharedTokenColor.background.shade800
return button
}()