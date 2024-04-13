On this page

ConfigureWebinerAlertView

Methods and properties for managing Webinar AlertView. This will create an alert which will tells user about their Audio and Video status before joining the webinar stage.

init ( meeting : DyteMobileClient , participant : DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant ) {



Required: meeting: Current ongoing meeting object. participant: Participant to join stage.

func show ( on view : UIView )



Required: view: Parent View on which this alertView will be shown

var confirmAndJoinButton : DyteButton { get }



Define it as follows

public let confirmAndJoinButton : DyteButton = {

let button = DyteUIUTility . createButton ( text : "Confirm & join stage" )

return button

} ( )



var cancelButton : DyteButton { get }



Define it as follows