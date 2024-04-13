DyteLeaveDialog
Overview
This class is use to show UIAlertView with various option present to user before ending the meeting.
Topics:
Creating a Leave Dialog shown to user.
init(meeting: DyteMobileClient, onClick:((DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType)->Void)? = nil)
Creates a
DyteLeaveDialog to end meeting with options to be selected by user of type
DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType.
Parameters:
Required
meeting: Default meeting object
Optional
onClick: Callback is used to tell the action taken by user. Action is of type
DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType
Show alert to user.
func show(on viewController: UIViewController)
Call this method to present an alert on viewController passed.
Parameters:
Required
viewController: ViewController on which you want to present this alert.