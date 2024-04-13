Skip to main content

DyteLeaveDialog

Overview

This class is use to show UIAlertView with various option present to user before ending the meeting.

Topics:

Creating a Leave Dialog shown to user.

init(meeting: DyteMobileClient, onClick:((DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType)->Void)? = nil)

Creates a DyteLeaveDialog to end meeting with options to be selected by user of type DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType.

Parameters:

Required
meeting: Default meeting object

Optional
onClick: Callback is used to tell the action taken by user. Action is of type DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType

Show alert to user.

func show(on viewController: UIViewController)

Call this method to present an alert on viewController passed.

Parameters:

Required
viewController: ViewController on which you want to present this alert.