On this page

DyteLeaveDialog

This class is use to show UIAlertView with various option present to user before ending the meeting.

init ( meeting : DyteMobileClient , onClick : ( ( DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType ) -> Void ) ? = nil )



Creates a DyteLeaveDialog to end meeting with options to be selected by user of type DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType .

Required

meeting: Default meeting object

Optional

onClick: Callback is used to tell the action taken by user. Action is of type DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType

func show ( on viewController : UIViewController )



Call this method to present an alert on viewController passed.

Required

viewController: ViewController on which you want to present this alert.