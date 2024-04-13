Skip to main content

DytePluginScreenShareTabButton

Overview

Subclass of UIButton
Mostly used to add plugin button to DyteActiveTabSelectorView

Topics:

Creating button

init(image: DyteImage?, title: String = "", id: String = "", appearance: DytePluginScreenShareTabButtonDesignDependency = DytePluginScreenShareTabButtonDesignDependencyModel())

Parameters

Required
image: Image of type DyteImage to be shown on extreme left.
Optional
title: Title of type String to be shown as button title.
id: identifier used to identify this button.
appearance: Any type that confirms to DytePluginScreenShareTabButtonDesignDependency

Example Image

For example in above image , We have created three buttons

  1. With title "Rustpad V2" and isSelected = false
  2. With title "Excalidraw" and isSelected = false
  3. With title "DocShare" and isSelected = true

Setting the image and title

Set the image and title which is used when client sets UIButton isSelected property

func setSelected(image: DyteImage)

Parameters

image: Image of type DyteImage to be shown on extreme left when isSelected sets to true.

func setSelected(title: String)

Parameters

title: Title of type String to be shown when isSelected sets to true.