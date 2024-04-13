On this page

DytePluginScreenShareTabButton

Subclass of UIButton

Mostly used to add plugin button to DyteActiveTabSelectorView

init ( image : DyteImage ? , title : String = "" , id : String = "" , appearance : DytePluginScreenShareTabButtonDesignDependency = DytePluginScreenShareTabButtonDesignDependencyModel ( ) )



Required

image: Image of type DyteImage to be shown on extreme left.

Optional

title: Title of type String to be shown as button title.

id: identifier used to identify this button.

appearance: Any type that confirms to DytePluginScreenShareTabButtonDesignDependency

For example in above image , We have created three buttons

With title "Rustpad V2" and isSelected = false With title "Excalidraw" and isSelected = false With title "DocShare" and isSelected = true

Set the image and title which is used when client sets UIButton isSelected property

func setSelected ( image : DyteImage )



image: Image of type DyteImage to be shown on extreme left when isSelected sets to true .

func setSelected ( title : String )

