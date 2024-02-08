DyteControlBarButton
A skeleton component used for composing buttons.
let dyteImage = DyteImage(image: ImageProvider.image(named: "icon_more_tabbar"))
let moreButton = DyteControlBarButton(image: dyteImage, title: "More")
To setup the controlbar button do as follows
let controlBar = DyteTabbarBar(delegate: nil)
let moreImage = DyteImage(image: ImageProvider.image(named: "icon_more_tabbar"))
let moreButton = DyteControlBarButton(image: moreImage, title: "More")
moreButton.addTarget(self, action: #selector(clickMore(button:)), for: .touchUpInside)
let liveImage = DyteImage(image: ImageProvider.image(named: "icon_go_live"))
let liveButton = DyteControlBarButton(image: liveImage, title: "Go Live")
let endLiveImage = DyteImage(image: ImageProvider.image(named: "icon_end_live"))
liveButton.setSelected(image: endLiveImage, title: "End Live")
liveButton.addTarget(self, action: #selector(clickLive(button:)), for: .touchUpInside)
controlBar.setButtons([liveButton, moreButton, endCallButton])
self.view.addSubview(controlBar)
// In case you want to set constraints programmatically
controlBar.set(.sameLeadingTrailing(self.view),
.bottom(self.view))