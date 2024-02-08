let controlBar = DyteTabbarBar ( delegate : nil )

let moreImage = DyteImage ( image : ImageProvider . image ( named : "icon_more_tabbar" ) )

let moreButton = DyteControlBarButton ( image : moreImage , title : "More" )

moreButton . addTarget ( self , action : #selector ( clickMore ( button : ) ) , for : . touchUpInside )

let liveImage = DyteImage ( image : ImageProvider . image ( named : "icon_go_live" ) )

let liveButton = DyteControlBarButton ( image : liveImage , title : "Go Live" )

let endLiveImage = DyteImage ( image : ImageProvider . image ( named : "icon_end_live" ) )

liveButton . setSelected ( image : endLiveImage , title : "End Live" )

liveButton . addTarget ( self , action : #selector ( clickLive ( button : ) ) , for : . touchUpInside )

controlBar . setButtons ( [ liveButton , moreButton , endCallButton ] )

self . view . addSubview ( controlBar )



controlBar . set ( . sameLeadingTrailing ( self . view ) ,

. bottom ( self . view ) )

