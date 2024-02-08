WebinarAlertView
A confirmation dialog screen which is shown
- When the user's request to Join Stage is approved by the meeting host.
- When host invites the localUser to join stage.
let alert = WebinarAlertView(meetingClient: meeting, participant: meeting.localUser)
alert.layer.zPosition = 1.0
baseController.view.addSubview(alert)
alert.confirmAndJoinButton
.addTarget(self,
action: #selector(alertConfirmAndJoinClick(button:)),
for: .touchUpInside)
alert.cancelButton
.addTarget(self,
action: #selector(alertCancelButton(button:)),
for: .touchUpInside)