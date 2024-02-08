Skip to main content

WebinarAlertView

A confirmation dialog screen which is shown

  • When the user's request to Join Stage is approved by the meeting host.
  • When host invites the localUser to join stage.
let alert = WebinarAlertView(meetingClient: meeting, participant: meeting.localUser)
alert.layer.zPosition = 1.0
baseController.view.addSubview(alert)
alert.confirmAndJoinButton
  .addTarget(self,
            action: #selector(alertConfirmAndJoinClick(button:)),
            for: .touchUpInside)
alert.cancelButton
  .addTarget(self,
            action: #selector(alertCancelButton(button:)),
            for: .touchUpInside)