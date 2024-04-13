On this page

DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType

Button types to show different action which can be taken by user when decided to leave meeting.

case willLeaveMeeting

Action type which tells the client that user is about to leave a meeting.

case didLeaveMeeting

Action type which tells the client that user leaved a meeting.

case willEndMeetingForAll

Action type which tells the client that user is about to end meeting for all participants.

case didEndMeetingForAll

Action type which tells the client that user has ended meeting for all participants.

case cancel

Action type that tells the client that user revert his action.