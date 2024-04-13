DyteLeaveDialogAlertButtonType
Overview
Button types to show different action which can be taken by user when decided to leave meeting.
Topics:
Types.
case willLeaveMeeting
Action type which tells the client that user is about to leave a meeting.
case didLeaveMeeting
Action type which tells the client that user leaved a meeting.
case willEndMeetingForAll
Action type which tells the client that user is about to end meeting for all participants.
case didEndMeetingForAll
Action type which tells the client that user has ended meeting for all participants.
case cancel
Action type that tells the client that user revert his action.