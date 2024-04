On this page

DyteMeetingTitleLabel

Subclass of UILabel which displays the title of the meeting.

init ( meeting : DyteMobileClient , appearance : DyteTextAppearance = AppTheme . shared . meetingTitleAppearance )



Required

meeting: Current ongoing meeting object.

Optional

appearance: Any type which conforms to protocol "DyteTextAppearance"

For example you can use this as below.