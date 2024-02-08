DyteButton
A button that follows Dyte's Design System.
let dyteImage = DyteImage(image:ImageProvider.image(named: "icon_down_arrow"))
let downloadButton: DyteButton = {
let button = DyteButton(style: .iconOnly(icon: dyteImage),
dyteButtonState: .active)
button.backgroundColor = dyteSharedTokenColor.background.shade800
button.isUserInteractionEnabled = false
button.tintColor = .white
// Set additional button properties if needed
button.selectedStateTintColor = DesignLibrary.shared.color.status.danger
return button
}()