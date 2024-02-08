Skip to main content

DyteButton

A button that follows Dyte's Design System.

let dyteImage = DyteImage(image:ImageProvider.image(named: "icon_down_arrow"))
let downloadButton: DyteButton = {
        let button = DyteButton(style: .iconOnly(icon: dyteImage),
                      dyteButtonState: .active)
        button.backgroundColor = dyteSharedTokenColor.background.shade800
        button.isUserInteractionEnabled = false
        button.tintColor = .white
        // Set additional button properties if needed
        button.selectedStateTintColor = DesignLibrary.shared.color.status.danger
        return button
    }()