VideoPeerViewModel
Overview
A view model for instances of class DyteParticipantTileView.
Create instance of this class
init(meeting: DyteMobileClient, participant: DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant, showSelfPreviewVideo: Bool, showScreenShareVideoView: Bool = false)
Parameters
meeting: Current ongoing meeting.
participant: Participant for whom you want to load video.
showSelfPreviewVideo: This flags tell whether you want load video of self or not.
true load video of self
showScreenShareVideoView: This flag will tell wheter to load screen share view'
Update the participant
func set(participant: DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant)
Call back when audio state gets updated
var audioUpdate: (()->Void)?
Whenever
func onAudioUpdate(isEnabled: Bool) protocol method of
DyteParticipantUpdateListener get called,
this Call back is generated.
Call back when video state gets updated
var videoUpdate: (()->Void)?
Whenever
func onVideoUpdate(isEnabled: Bool) protocol method of
DyteParticipantUpdateListener get called,
this Call back is generated.
Call back when participants gets updated
var loadNewParticipant: ((DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant)->Void)?
Whenever
func set(participant: DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant) get called, Call back is generated
Call back when name initials of participant gets updated
var nameInitialsUpdate: (()->Void)?
Whenever
func refreshInitialName get called, Call back is generated
Call back when name of participant gets updated
var nameUpdate: (()->Void)?
Whenever
func refreshNameTag get called, Call back is generated