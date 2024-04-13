Skip to main content

VideoPeerViewModel

Overview

A view model for instances of class DyteParticipantTileView.

Create instance of this class

init(meeting: DyteMobileClient, participant: DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant, showSelfPreviewVideo: Bool, showScreenShareVideoView: Bool = false)

Parameters

meeting: Current ongoing meeting.
participant: Participant for whom you want to load video.
showSelfPreviewVideo: This flags tell whether you want load video of self or not. true load video of self
showScreenShareVideoView: This flag will tell wheter to load screen share view'

Update the participant

func set(participant: DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant)

Call back when audio state gets updated

var audioUpdate: (()->Void)?

Whenever func onAudioUpdate(isEnabled: Bool) protocol method of DyteParticipantUpdateListener get called, this Call back is generated.

Call back when video state gets updated

var videoUpdate: (()->Void)?

Whenever func onVideoUpdate(isEnabled: Bool) protocol method of DyteParticipantUpdateListener get called, this Call back is generated.

Call back when participants gets updated

var loadNewParticipant: ((DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant)->Void)?

Whenever func set(participant: DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant) get called, Call back is generated

Call back when name initials of participant gets updated

var nameInitialsUpdate: (()->Void)?

Whenever func refreshInitialName get called, Call back is generated

Call back when name of participant gets updated

var nameUpdate: (()->Void)?

Whenever func refreshNameTag get called, Call back is generated