On this page

VideoPeerViewModel

A view model for instances of class DyteParticipantTileView.

init ( meeting : DyteMobileClient , participant : DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant , showSelfPreviewVideo : Bool , showScreenShareVideoView : Bool = false )



meeting: Current ongoing meeting.

participant: Participant for whom you want to load video.

showSelfPreviewVideo: This flags tell whether you want load video of self or not. true load video of self

showScreenShareVideoView: This flag will tell wheter to load screen share view'

func set ( participant : DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant )



var audioUpdate : ( ( ) -> Void ) ?



Whenever func onAudioUpdate(isEnabled: Bool) protocol method of DyteParticipantUpdateListener get called, this Call back is generated.

var videoUpdate : ( ( ) -> Void ) ?



Whenever func onVideoUpdate(isEnabled: Bool) protocol method of DyteParticipantUpdateListener get called, this Call back is generated.

var loadNewParticipant : ( ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant ) -> Void ) ?



Whenever func set(participant: DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant) get called, Call back is generated

var nameInitialsUpdate : ( ( ) -> Void ) ?



Whenever func refreshInitialName get called, Call back is generated

var nameUpdate : ( ( ) -> Void ) ?

