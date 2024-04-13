Skip to main content

Using Dyte GridView

The main grid component which abstracts all the grid handling logic and renders it for you.

var gridView = GridView(showingCurrently: 9, getChildView: {
            return DyteParticipantTileContainerView()
        })

Populate Grid Child Views

To setup the grid & set Participant inside code do as follows

func populateGridChildViews(participants: [DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant]) {
  for i in 0..<participants.count {
      if let peerContainerView = self.gridView.childView(index: i) {
          peerContainerView.setParticipant(meeting: self.meeting,
                                       participant: participants[i])
      }
  }
}