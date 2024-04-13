Using Dyte GridView
The main grid component which abstracts all the grid handling logic and renders it for you.
var gridView = GridView(showingCurrently: 9, getChildView: {
return DyteParticipantTileContainerView()
})
Populate Grid Child Views
To setup the grid & set Participant inside code do as follows
func populateGridChildViews(participants: [DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant]) {
for i in 0..<participants.count {
if let peerContainerView = self.gridView.childView(index: i) {
peerContainerView.setParticipant(meeting: self.meeting,
participant: participants[i])
}
}
}