Custom Grid View
Introduction
The
GridView class provided in Dyte's iOS UIKit allows you to create custom grid views to display content
in a structured layout. This guide will walk you through the process of understanding, customizing, and
utilizing the
GridView class to create your custom grid views.
Step 1: Understanding the GridView Class
The
GridView class is a customizable UIView subclass designed to display a grid of views. It provides properties
and methods to manage the arrangement and presentation of child views within the grid.
Key Components:
-
Properties Needed to manage GridView:
maxItems: Maximum number of items the grid can contain.
currentVisibleItem: Number of items currently visible in the grid.
scrollView: UIScrollView for enabling scrolling if the grid overflows.
views: Array holding the child views of the grid.
-
Example Usage:
let tile = DyteParticipantTileView(mobileClient: meeting,
participant: participant,
isForLocalUser: false,
showScreenShareVideoView: false)
These tiles stored in
views array can be rendered in
scrollView and
currentVisibleItem,
maxItems can
manage state of grid to show/hide certain tiles if pagination is needed.
Remove tile from view using
tileView?.removeFromSuperview()
Integrating Participant Tile Views
To display video views within the
GridView, you can utilize the
DyteParticipantTileContainerView and
DyteParticipantTileView classes provided by Dyte's iOS UIKit. These classes encapsulate the logic for
rendering video streams of meeting participants.
DyteParticipantTileContainerView
The
DyteParticipantTileContainerView is a UIView subclass designed to contain a single
DyteParticipantTileView.
It provides methods for preparing the view for reuse and setting the participant whose video stream should be displayed.
Example Usage:
let tileContainerView = DyteParticipantTileContainerView()
tileContainerView.setParticipant(meeting: myMeetingClient,
participant: meetingParticipant)
DyteParticipantTileView
The DyteParticipantTileView class represents a single tile within the grid view, displaying the video stream of a meeting participant. It manages the layout and presentation of the participant's video view, along with additional features such as participant name tags and pin indicators.
You can add instances of DyteParticipantTileView to the GridView to render multiple video streams within the grid, providing a comprehensive view of meeting participants during video conferences.