Pre-built Settings screen

Overview: How to use existing Settings screen.

We have to use a class DyteSettingViewController, which is used to select Audio device and Camera device from the list of available devices.

Launch prebuilt setting screen

private func launchSettingScreen() {
  let controller = DyteSettingViewController(nameTag: self.meeting.localUser.name,
                                             meeting: self.meeting,
                                             completion: {})
  controller.modalPresentationStyle = .fullScreen
  self.present(controller, animated: true)
}

completion param is a clouser of type (()->Void)? = nil