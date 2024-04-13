Pre-built Settings screen
Overview: How to use existing Settings screen.
We have to use a class DyteSettingViewController, which is used to select Audio device and Camera device from the list of available devices.
Launch prebuilt setting screen
private func launchSettingScreen() {
let controller = DyteSettingViewController(nameTag: self.meeting.localUser.name,
meeting: self.meeting,
completion: {})
controller.modalPresentationStyle = .fullScreen
self.present(controller, animated: true)
}
completion param is a clouser of type
(()->Void)? = nil