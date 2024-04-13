On this page

Pre-built Settings screen

We have to use a class DyteSettingViewController, which is used to select Audio device and Camera device from the list of available devices.

private func launchSettingScreen ( ) {

let controller = DyteSettingViewController ( nameTag : self . meeting . localUser . name ,

meeting : self . meeting ,

completion : { } )

controller . modalPresentationStyle = . fullScreen

self . present ( controller , animated : true )

}

