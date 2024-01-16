On this page

Set Up Webhooks to Receive Real-time Updates

This topic explains how to set up webhooks to receive real-time updates for specific events. Refer View Webhook Events List to view the list of events for which notifications can be sent. Setting up a webhook to start receiving notifications in your application involves the following steps:

Identify the events you want to monitor and the event payloads you want to parse. Create a webhook endpoint as an HTTP endpoint (URL) on your backend application. Creating a webhook endpoint is no different from creating any other API route on your backend. It's an HTTP or HTTPS endpoint on your server with a URL. You can use a single endpoint to handle multiple event types at once, or you can set up individual endpoints for specific events. Handle requests from Dyte by parsing each event object and returning 2xx response status codes. Deploy your webhook endpoint so it's a publicly accessible HTTPS URL. Register your publicly accessible HTTPS URL using the Dyte developer portal or Webhook APIs.

Use the events overview guide to identify the events your webhook endpoint needs to parse.

Set up an HTTP endpoint that can accept webhook requests with a POST method. For example, this route in express is a map to a Node.js webhook function.

const express = require ( 'express' ) ;

const app = express ( ) ;



app . post ( '/webhook' , express . json ( { type : 'application/json' } ) , ( req , res ) => {

const event = request . body ;



} ) ;



Your endpoint must be configured to receive events for the type of event notifications you want to receive. Dyte sends events to your webhook endpoint as part of a POST request with a JSON payload.

You can register your endpoint as a webhook and listen for specific events using our dev portal or by making an API request. For example, to receive all events, you can make a request like:

curl --location --request POST 'https://api.dyte.io/v2/webhooks' \

--header 'Authorization: Basic WRiOmQyNzBmYjJmOGNiNGUzZWY1MGI1' \

--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \

--data-raw '{

"name": "All events webhook",

"url": "<your endpoint here>",

"events": [

"meeting.started",

"meeting.ended",

"meeting.participantJoined",

"meeting.participantLeft",

"recording.statusUpdate",

"livestreaming.statusUpdate"

]

}'



For more information, check out the webhooks API reference.

Each webhook will have a unique value for the dyte-uuid header. You can use these to ensure you don't process any retries.

Your endpoint must quickly (within 3 seconds) return a successful status code ( 2xx ) prior to any complex logic that could cause a timeout.

app . post ( '/webhook' , express . json ( { type : 'application/json' } ) , ( req , res ) => {

const event = request . body ;



res . status ( 200 ) . send ( ) ;



return ;

} ) ;



Dyte webhooks have built-in retry methods for 3xx , 4xx or 5xx response status codes. If Dyte doesn't receive a 2xx response status code for an event within 3 seconds, we mark the event as failed and retry up to 5 times.

Use webhook signatures to verify that Dyte generated a webhook request and that it didn't come from a malicious server pretending to be Dyte.

Node.js const express = require ( 'express' ) ;

const app = express ( ) ;



app . post ( '/webhook' , express . json ( { type : 'application/json' } ) , ( req , res ) => {









switch ( req . body . event ) {

case 'meeting.participantJoined' :

const { meeting , participant } = req . body ;





break ;

case 'recording.statusUpdate' :

const { meeting , recording } = req . body ;





break ;



default :

console . log ( ` Unhandled event type ${ event . type } ` ) ;

}

} ) ;



app . listen ( 8000 , ( ) => console . log ( 'Running on port 8000' ) ) ;



