Dyte REST API Quickstart

Dyte's API follows the REST principles. It has predictable resource-oriented URLs, accepts JSON-encoded request bodies, returns JSON-encoded responses, and uses standard HTTP response codes, authentication, and verbs.

This topic describes how to get started with Dyte v2 REST APIs.

Before getting started with this quickstart guide, we recommend that you read Getting Started with Dyte to familiarize yourself with Dyte.

In this quickstart you'll learn:

How to access Dyte APIs

How to authenticate the requests

How to create presets

How to add voice and video calls to your applications using Dyte APIs

Perform the following steps to get started with Dyte APIs:

You can access all of our v2 API endpoints at https://api.dyte.io/v2/ . For the complete list of routes, see API documentation.

Dyte's APIs use API Keys to authenticate requests via HTTP Basic Auth. To perform the authentication, an HTTP request is sent with an Authorization header that contains the word Basic followed by a space and a base64-encoded string organizationId:apiKey .

For example, Authorization: Basic ZGVtbzpwQDU1dzByZA==

First, register on our Developer Portal. Copy the API Key for your organization. This API Key is unique to your organization. The organization ID acts as the username, and the API Key is your password.

Create presets using the Developer portal. A preset is a set of permissions and UI configurations that is applied to a participant.

This section focuses on how to add voice and video calls to your applications using Dyte APIs. A typical workflow includes the following steps:

Create a meeting Add participants to the meeting Record the meeting Receive events using webhooks

You must first create a meeting in order to begin using Dyte for voice and video calls.

This request returns a parameter called id , which is your meeting ID . The meeting ID is required for subsequent operations like adding participants.

curl --request POST \

--url https://api.dyte.io/v2/meetings \

--header 'Authorization: Basic ZGV2QGR5dGUuaW46MTIzNDU2Nzg5YXNkaGZnaGo=' \

--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \

--data '{

"title": "Sample meeting",

"preferred_region": "ap-south-1",

"record_on_start": false

}'



{

"success" : true ,

"data" : {

"id" : "497f6eca-6276-4993-bfeb-53cbbbba6f08" ,

"preferred_region" : "ap-south-1" ,

"waiting_room" : true ,

"record_on_start" : true ,

"created_at" : "2019-08-24T14:15:22Z" ,

"updated_at" : "2019-08-24T14:15:22Z"

}

}



Once you've created a meeting, you can add participants to the meeting.

This request returns a token, which is required to initialize the frontend SDKs.

Note The preset name created earlier must be passed in the request.

curl --request POST \

--url https://api.dyte.io/v2/meetings/ < meetingId > /participants \

--header 'Authorization: Basic ZGV2QGR5dGUuaW46MTIzNDU2Nzg5YXNkaGZnaGo=' \

--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \

--data '{

"name": "Mary Sue",

"picture": "https://i.imgur.com/test.jpg",

"preset_name": "string",

"client_specific_id": "string"

}'



{

"success" : true ,

"data" : {

"id" : "497f6eca-6276-4993-bfeb-53cbbbba6f08" ,

"name" : "string" ,

"picture" : "http://example.com" ,

"client_specific_id" : "string" ,

"preset_name" : "string" ,

"created_at" : "2019-08-24T14:15:22Z" ,

"updated_at" : "2019-08-24T14:15:22Z" ,

"token" : "eyJhbGciOiJSUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJvcmdJZCI6IjM5MGJmMjc0LTQxMzMtNDI2ZC04NDkxLWVhN2ExYTE5MDQ4YiIsIm1lZXRpbmdJZCI6ImY5MTMzODM0LWE4MmYtNGNhYi05OTRiLWY3M2RiMmQwNmY4OCIsInBhcnRpY2lwYW50SWQiOiIxZDVhNTkyMy1iYzY5LTQ5ZDAtODJhNy1lZDIzZmE0ZTUyZWYiLCJwcmVzZXRJZCI6Ijg3NzNiZDAzLTkzNjItNDdjNy1hNzlkLThmNTQxMWMyNDc2NiIsImlhdCI6MTY2OTgzMDE5OCwiZXhwIjoxNjc4NDcwMTk4fQ.ngSKuI24JHtPxiimrGT1Vkk7_AdvrMRwkbltvlWpyWmmm14-Kl4OUVw2nm7q0S2uEgw7xXRz8faxzzJTMogkKlUSXGXOpUc_lXYH9h7u29MCFf3nJDy_FZIsSgPmULLoF3p4OlU9wNSwEnO0h856PdB4MfAuXxa24vkgI1tplzBPOS4NcW9x8pfE7J98ixVZKcPvqNig_pLOypy0j5Pd3CHdi25EFml1Fr0iyui4hDrjE-mzMnYwvojkXSb47MSxVoOLGvWn__dL2qrPSho4C3fhb_HEupWAzCHMDBpl1IGhazN1-mZ40WNYsKFFcch89qOsr0dA2C_d0PHVzCVP3A"

}

}



You can manage your recordings in Dyte using Basic or Bearer authentication methods. If you're using Bearer authentication, then you need to use the token returned by the Add Participants API request.

storage_config is an optional parameter. If you specify the storage configuration, the recording will be stored in your S3 bucket as well.

curl --request POST \

--url https://api.dyte.io/v2/recordings \

--header 'Authorization: Basic MzkwYmYyNzQtNDEzMy00MjZkLTg0OTEtZWE3YTFhMTkwNDhiOjdmYTQzNjAwZjk3ZTVkZGI5NmIw' \

--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \

--data '{

"meeting_id": "97440c6a-140b-40a9-9499-b23fd7a3868a",

"storage_config": {

"type": "aws",

"access_key": "string",

"secret_key": "string",

"region": "us-east-1",

"bucket": "string",

"path": "string"

}

}'



{

"success" : true ,

"data" : {

"id" : "a776cc7e-54b8-4915-a748-8afc6bf98140" ,

"download_url" : null ,

"download_url_expiry" : null ,

"file_size" : null ,

"session_id" : null ,

"output_file_name" : "d9fc4d6a-a5a0-4430-9a73-d4ba14e597f9_1669882270392.mp4" ,

"status" : "INVOKED" ,

"invoked_time" : "2022-12-01T08:11:10.430Z" ,

"started_time" : null ,

"stopped_time" : null ,

"storage_config" : {

"id" : "5f48f84c-4628-44b8-8953-64c67c714de7" ,

"type" : "aws" ,

"region" : "ap-south-1" ,

"bucket" : "dyte" ,

"path" : "/"

}

}

}



curl --request PUT \

--url https://api.staging.dyte.in/v2/recordings/ < recordingId > \

--header 'Authorization: Basic NzBjNWQzOTEtNGJhYy00Y2YzLTk5MDctYmVjMjA1Nzk4YWRiOmQyNzBmYjJmOGNiNGUzZWY1MGI1' \

--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \

--data '{

"action": "stop"

}'



The UPLOADING status indicates that the recording is still being uploaded to the server asynchronously. The upload process may take longer depending on the size of the file.

To monitor the status of recordings, you can listen to the recording.statusUpdate events using webhooks.

{

"success" : true ,

"data" : {

"id" : "a776cc7e-54b8-4915-a748-8afc6bf98140" ,

"download_url" : null ,

"download_url_expiry" : null ,

"file_size" : null ,

"session_id" : "622dfa7b-ae00-4ba1-bba0-d6d0cc9e6c7d" ,

"output_file_name" : "d9fc4d6a-a5a0-4430-9a73-d4ba14e597f9_1669882270392.mp4" ,

"status" : "UPLOADING" ,

"invoked_time" : "2022-12-01T08:11:10.430Z" ,

"started_time" : "2022-12-01T08:11:12.023Z" ,

"meeting" : {

"waiting_room" : false ,

"id" : "d9fc4d6a-a5a0-4430-9a73-d4ba14e597f9" ,

"title" : "Backend Standup" ,

"record_on_start" : false ,

"created_at" : "2022-12-01T07:01:23.990Z" ,

"updated_at" : "2022-12-01T07:01:23.990Z"

} ,

"storage_config" : {

"id" : "5f38f84c-4628-44b8-8953-64c67c714de7" ,

"type" : "aws" ,

"region" : "ap-south-1" ,

"bucket" : "dyte" ,

"path" : "/"

}

}

}



Dyte uses webhooks to notify your application when an event occurs. Webhooks are especially useful for asynchronous events like when a recording is uploaded or a new participant joins the meeting.

Dyte can push real-time updates to your application via a webhook. Events are sent to your webhook endpoint as a JSON payload over HTTPS. These events can then be used to perform actions in your backend systems.

For example, here is how to create a webhook that listens for all participant joining/leaving events.

When a participant joins or leaves a meeting, this will trigger the webhook and send the event.

curl --request POST \

--url https://api.dyte.io/v2/webhooks \

--header 'Authorization: Basic NzBjNWQzOTEtNGJhYy00Y2YzLTk5MDctYmVjMjA1Nzk4YWRiOmQyNzBmYjJmOGNiNGUzZWY1MGI1' \

--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \

--data '{

"name": "Attendance",

"url": "https://webhook.site/#!/b23a5bbd-c8b0-4ced-a9e2-78ae7889897e",

"events": [

"meeting.participantJoined",

"meeting.participantLeft"

]

}'



{

"event" : "meeting.participantJoined" ,

"meeting" : {

"id" : "d9fc4d6a-a5a0-4430-9a73-d4ba14e597f9" ,

"title" : "Backend Standup" ,

"roomName" : "d9fc4d6a-a5a0-4430-9a73-d4ba14e597f9" ,

"status" : "LIVE" ,

"createdAt" : "2022-12-01T08:08:36.593Z" ,

"startedAt" : "2022-12-01T08:08:36.593Z" ,

"organizedBy" : {

"id" : "70c5d391-4bac-4cf3-9907-bec205798adb" ,

"name" : "Test Org"

}

} ,

"participant" : {

"peerId" : "1087822b-0673-47c9-abc9-582ccc8b4057" ,

"userDisplayName" : "Participant nfiu92xa1jd" ,

"clientSpecificId" : "anrxl1m34a4"

}

}



For more information on how to create webhook endpoints, see Creating webhook endpoints.