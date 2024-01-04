Polls

Polls can be integrated in all kinds of Dyte meetings ranging from voice to livestream. Dyte's SDK makes it really simple to perform all operations required to create and run a poll. You can choose to use the Core SDK with Dyte's UIKit to create seamless poll interactions in a couple of minutes, or you can also use the Core SDK with your custom components.

The guides walk you through the functionalities that the Core SDK and the UIKit provide you.