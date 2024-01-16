On this page

SIP Interconnect

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Interconnect refers to the setup where two or more different SIP-based networks or systems are connected to enable the flow of voice traffic between them.

Dyte's SIP Interconnect allows you to bridge VOIP calls from an external third party service to Dyte's WebRTC meetings. That means you can use SIP methodologies to connect with our SIP Servers and have it bridged to participants who might be connected through Dyte Client SDKs (WebRTC)

Get your SIP credentials from the Developer Portal in the API Keys section

caution This feature is in beta. Contact us to enable SIP Interconnect

Once you have the credentials, the simplest way to test the SIP Endpoint is using a SIP Client, you can use clients like Zoiper, Telephone(Mac only), etc.

Now to connect to a specific Dyte meetingId , you can dial in using SIP with the given username and password and an URI in the format sip:<meetingId>@sip.dyte.io

🎉 That is it, once you dial with the above credentials your SIP call should be bridged with Dyte's WebRTC meeting

To connect with Dyte we are going to use TwiML to perform the SIP dialin.

Steps to follow

Get a Twilio account. You can go to https://www.twilio.com/try-twilio and create an account Buy a VOIP number Configure the VOIP number to use webhook to handle any incoming calls

Now when you get a webhook, you can respond with a TwiML SIP Dial verb with Dyte's SIP configuration

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>

< Response >

< Dial >

< Sip username = " <DyteSIPUsername> " password = " <DyteSIPPassword> " > sip:meetingId@sip.dyte.io </ Sip >

</ Dial >

</ Response >



const express = require ( 'express' ) ;

const VoiceResponse = require ( 'twilio' ) . twiml . VoiceResponse ;

const urlencoded = require ( 'body-parser' ) . urlencoded ;



const app = express ( ) ;





app . use ( urlencoded ( { extended : false } ) ) ;







app . post ( '/voice' , ( request , response ) => {

console . log ( { request } ) ;



const twiml = new VoiceResponse ( ) ;



const dial = twiml . dial ( ) ;

dial . sip (

{

username : '<DyteSIPUsername>' ,

password : '<DyteSIPPassword>' ,

} ,

'sip:<meetingId>@sip.dyte.io'

) ;





response . type ( 'text/xml' ) ;

console . log ( { twiml : twiml . toString ( ) } ) ;

response . send ( twiml . toString ( ) ) ;

} ) ;



Hurray 🎉, You have completed the Twilio Voice setup guide.