Skip to main content

Integrating Breakout Rooms

Step 1: Install the SDK

You can install the package using CDN, npm or Yarn.

Install the SDK using npm.
npm install @dytesdk/web-core

npm version

Step 2: Initialize the SDK

authTokenAfter you've created the meeting, add each participant to the meeting using the Add Participant API. The API response contains the authToken.
let meeting = await DyteClient.init({
  authToken,
});

// add additional event handler for breakout rooms
meeting.connectedMeetings.on('meetingChanged', (newMeeting) => {
  meeting = newMeeting;
});

Step 3: Pass the meeting object to pre-built ui component

<body>
  <dyte-meeting id="my-meeting"></dyte-meeting>
  <script>
    document.getElementById('my-meeting').meeting = meeting;
  </script>
</body>

For detailed guide, check out - https://docs.dyte.io/ui-kit/quickstart