Quickstart
This quickstart shows how to use Dyte's UI Kit prebuilt components to add live video and audio to your Angular application with minimal coding and a variety of meeting UI customization options.
Dyte also offers the flexibility to build your own UI using various individual components. This offers limitless customization options to tailor the UI to fit your requirements. For more information see Build your own UI section.
For getting started quickly, you can use our sample code. You can clone and run a sample application from the Angular UI Kit GitHub repository.
Objective
You'll learn how to:
- Install the Dyte SDK
- Initialize Dyte Client
- Pass the meeting object to UI Kit
- Go live!
Before Getting Started
Make sure you've read the Getting Started with Dyte topic and completed the following steps:
- Create a Dyte Developer Account
- Create a Dyte Meeting
- Add Participant to the meeting
Step 1: Install the SDK
Since the UI Kit is built on top of the Core SDK, you must install the
web-core package along with the
angular-ui-kit.
The web-core package handles all of the low-level logic required for a meeting by interacting with our servers. It is used to create a meeting object, which you need to pass to the UI Kit components.
You can install the package using npm or Yarn.
- npm
- Yarn
- pnpm
npm install @dytesdk/angular-ui-kit @dytesdk/web-core
yarn add @dytesdk/angular-ui-kit @dytesdk/web-core
pnpm add @dytesdk/angular-ui-kit @dytesdk/web-core
Version
|@dytesdk/angular-ui-kit
|@dytesdk/web-core
Step 2: Load the
DyteComponentsModule into your App Module
Load the
DyteComponentsModule into your app module. This is typically the
app.module.ts file.
This allows you to use Dyte's UI components in your component HTML files. For more information on the components, see Angular components.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { DyteComponentsModule } from '@dytesdk/angular-ui-kit';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule, DyteComponentsModule],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}
(Optional) Step 3: Allow Synthetic Default Imports
If you are using TypeScript, set
allowSyntheticDefaultImports as true in your
tsconfig.json.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true
}
}
Step 4: Add Dyte Meeting to the Template File
Load the Dyte component to your template file (
component.html).
<dyte-meeting #myid></dyte-meeting>
Step 5: Initialize the Dyte Meeting
- Get a reference to the meeting component using @ViewChild().
- Call the init() method and pass the authToken.
authToken
|After you've created the meeting, add each participant to the meeting using the Add Participant API. The API response contains the authToken.
- Pass the meeting object to the UI Kit component. The meeting object serves as the link between web-core and UI Kit, allowing them to communicate with one another. Once the UI Kit has the meeting object, it can join and leave meetings, and so on.
class AppComponent {
title = 'MyProject';
@ViewChild('myid') meetingComponent: DyteMeeting;
dyteMeeting: DyteClient;
async ngAfterViewInit() {
const meeting = await DyteClient.init({
authToken: '<auth-token>',
});
meeting.joinRoom();
this.dyteMeeting = meeting;
if (this.meetingComponent) this.meetingComponent.meeting = meeting;
}
}