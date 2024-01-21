On this page

Quickstart

This quickstart shows how to use Dyte's UI Kit prebuilt components to add live video and audio to your Angular application with minimal coding and a variety of meeting UI customization options.

Dyte also offers the flexibility to build your own UI using various individual components. This offers limitless customization options to tailor the UI to fit your requirements. For more information see Build your own UI section.

For getting started quickly, you can use our sample code. You can clone and run a sample application from the Angular UI Kit GitHub repository.

You'll learn how to:

Install the Dyte SDK

Initialize Dyte Client

Pass the meeting object to UI Kit

Go live!

Since the UI Kit is built on top of the Core SDK, you must install the web-core package along with the angular-ui-kit .

The web-core package handles all of the low-level logic required for a meeting by interacting with our servers. It is used to create a meeting object, which you need to pass to the UI Kit components.

You can install the package using npm or Yarn.

npm

Yarn

pnpm npm install @dytesdk/angular-ui-kit @dytesdk/web-core

yarn add @dytesdk/angular-ui-kit @dytesdk/web-core

pnpm add @dytesdk/angular-ui-kit @dytesdk/web-core



Load the DyteComponentsModule into your app module. This is typically the app.module.ts file.

This allows you to use Dyte's UI components in your component HTML files. For more information on the components, see Angular components.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ;

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ;

import { DyteComponentsModule } from '@dytesdk/angular-ui-kit' ;



import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ;



@ NgModule ( {

declarations : [ AppComponent ] ,

imports : [ BrowserModule , DyteComponentsModule ] ,

providers : [ ] ,

bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] ,

} )

export class AppModule { }



If you are using TypeScript, set allowSyntheticDefaultImports as true in your tsconfig.json .

{

"compilerOptions" : {

"allowSyntheticDefaultImports" : true

}

}



Load the Dyte component to your template file ( component.html ).

< dyte-meeting #myid > </ dyte-meeting >



Get a reference to the meeting component using @ViewChild(). Call the init() method and pass the authToken.

authToken After you've created the meeting, add each participant to the meeting using the Add Participant API. The API response contains the authToken.

Pass the meeting object to the UI Kit component. The meeting object serves as the link between web-core and UI Kit, allowing them to communicate with one another. Once the UI Kit has the meeting object, it can join and leave meetings, and so on.