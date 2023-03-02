dyte-recording-toggle
A button which toggles recording state of a meeting.
Only a privileged user can perform this action, thus the button will not be visible for participants who don't have the permission to record a meeting.
Props
disabled
Disable the button
Default
false
Type
boolean
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
variant
Variant
Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "horizontal"