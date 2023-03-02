dyte-sidebar
A component which handles the sidebar and you can customize which sections you want, and which section you want as the default.
Props
meeting
required
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
config
Config
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
defaultSection
Default section
Default
'chat'
Type
"chat" | "none" | "participants" | "plugins" | "polls"
enabledSections
Enabled sections in sidebar
Default
['none']
Type
SidebarSection[]
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
view
View type
Default
'default'
Type
"default" | "full-screen" | "sidebar"