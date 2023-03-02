Skip to main content

dyte-sidebar

A component which handles the sidebar and you can customize which sections you want, and which section you want as the default.

Props

meeting

required

Meeting object

config

Config

Default
defaultConfig

defaultSection

Default section

Default
'chat'
Type
"chat" | "none" | "participants" | "plugins" | "polls"

enabledSections

Enabled sections in sidebar

Default
['none']
Type
SidebarSection[]

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States object

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

view

View type

Default
'default'
Type
"default" | "full-screen" | "sidebar"