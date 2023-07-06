Skip to main content

dyte-participants-stage-list

A component which lists all participants, with ability to run privileged actions on each participant according to your permissions.

Props

meeting

required

Meeting object

config

Config

Default
defaultConfig

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

search

Search

Default
''
Type
string

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

view

View mode for participants list

Default
'sidebar'
Type
"sidebar"