dyte-simple-grid

A grid component which renders only the participants in a simple grid.

Props

aspectRatio

Aspect Ratio of participant tile Format: `width:height`

Default
'16:9'
Type
string

config

UI Config

Default
defaultConfig

gap

Gap between participant tiles

Default
8
Type
number

iconPack

Icon Pack

Default
defaultIconPack

meeting

Meeting object

participants

Participants

Default
[]

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States object

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()