dyte-simple-grid
A grid component which renders only the participants in a simple grid.
Props
aspectRatio
Aspect Ratio of participant tile Format: `width:height`
Default
'16:9'
Type
string
config
UI Config
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
gap
Gap between participant tiles
Default
8
Type
number
iconPack
Icon Pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
participants
Participants
Default
[]
Type
(DyteParticipant | DyteSelf)[]
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n