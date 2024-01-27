No Code Integration
You can easily integrate Dyte into your project without any SDK using an iFrame. An iFrame is a quick and easy way to embed a live video solution into your own website or application without modifying the underlying code.
You can use iFrame for a variety of reasons, including lack of resources, technical expertise, or simply a preference for a lighter integration method. You simply need to add a small piece of HTML code to your website or application.
Before Getting Started
- Create a Dyte Developer Account
- Create a Dyte Meeting
- Add Participant to the meeting
Embed using an iFrame
Pass your options with meeting ID auth token in the URL query. Here's an example with all the available options:
<iframe
src="https://app.dyte.in/v2/meeting?id=<meetingId>&authToken=<authToken>&showSetupScreen=true&disableVideoBackground=true&orgId=<orgId>"
allow="camera;microphone;fullscreen;display-capture;picture-in-picture;clipboard-write;"
/>
Query Parameters
|Name
|Required
|Description
authToken
required
|The
token string you receive when you add a Participant to a meeting.
meetingID
required
|The ID of the meeting you receive when you create a meeting.
endRedirectURL
optional
|The URL to which the meeting would be redirected on end of the meeting.
Events
window.addEventListener('message', receiveMessage, false);
function receiveMessage(evt) {
if (evt.origin === 'https://app.dyte.in') {
const data = evt.data;
if (data.type === 'meetingEnded') {
const reason = data.kicked;
// take action on meeting end
}
}
}