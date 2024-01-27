On this page

No Code Integration

You can easily integrate Dyte into your project without any SDK using an iFrame. An iFrame is a quick and easy way to embed a live video solution into your own website or application without modifying the underlying code.

You can use iFrame for a variety of reasons, including lack of resources, technical expertise, or simply a preference for a lighter integration method. You simply need to add a small piece of HTML code to your website or application.

Pass your options with meeting ID auth token in the URL query. Here's an example with all the available options:

< iframe

src = " https://app.dyte.in/v2/meeting?id=<meetingId>&authToken=<authToken>&showSetupScreen=true&disableVideoBackground=true&orgId=<orgId> "

allow = " camera;microphone;fullscreen;display-capture;picture-in-picture;clipboard-write; "

/>



Name Required Description authToken required The token string you receive when you add a Participant to a meeting. meetingID required The ID of the meeting you receive when you create a meeting. endRedirectURL optional The URL to which the meeting would be redirected on end of the meeting.