On this page

Restream to Social Platforms

Dyte can restream your meeting to any platform that supports an RTMP endpoint, such as YouTube, Twitch, or LinkedIn.

To enable restreaming of a Dyte meeting, you will first need to start recording the meeting. In the Start recording a meeting API, provide the meeting_id of the meeting you wish to restream.

In the same Start recording a meeting API, configure the restreaming settings.

Specify the desired RTMP input URL and stream key where you want the meeting video to be streamed.

Note Your stream key is generated when creating a livestream.

For example, if you want to stream it to restream.io, do the following:

curl --request POST \

--url https://api.dyte.in/v2/organizations/orgid/meetings/meetingid/recording \

--header 'Authorization: APIKEY yourapi-key' \

--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \

--data '{

"liveStreamingConfig": {

"rtmpUrl": "rtmp://live.restream.io/live/your-stream-key"

}

}'



You may notice a few seconds of lag between the meeting and the stream.