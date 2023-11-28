Restream to Social Platforms
Dyte can restream your meeting to any platform that supports an RTMP endpoint, such as YouTube, Twitch, or LinkedIn.
Prerequisites
Step 1: Initiate meeting recording
To enable restreaming of a Dyte meeting, you will first need to start recording the meeting. In the Start recording a meeting API, provide the
meeting_id of the meeting you wish to restream.
Step 2: Configure restreaming settings
In the same Start recording a meeting API, configure the restreaming settings.
Specify the desired RTMP input URL and stream key where you want the meeting video to be streamed.
Note
Your stream key is generated when creating a livestream.
For example, if you want to stream it to restream.io, do the following:
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.dyte.in/v2/organizations/orgid/meetings/meetingid/recording \
--header 'Authorization: APIKEY yourapi-key' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"liveStreamingConfig": {
"rtmpUrl": "rtmp://live.restream.io/live/your-stream-key"
}
}'
You may notice a few seconds of lag between the meeting and the stream.