UIKit components for Polls
Using Dyte's UIKit you can simplify the process of adding polls in your meetings!
Prerequisites
- Install Core SDK for your framework
- Install UIKit for your framework
Dyte Poll Form : Create a new poll
If a user has the right set of permissions, the first thing they woulds want to do is create a poll for the meeting. The easiest way to get started is to grab the
Dyte Poll Form which allows you to create a poll. Check out the implementation based on the framework you are using:
- Web Components
- React
- Angular
- Flutter
- React Native
- Android(Kotlin)
- iOS(Swift)
<dyte-poll-form id="dyte-el"></dyte-poll-form>
<script>
document.getElementById('dyte-el').addEventListener('dyteCreatePoll', (e) => {
console.log('create poll', e.detail)
});
</script>
<DytePollForm onDyteCreatePoll={(e) => console.log('create poll', e.detail)} />
You can control what happens after a poll is creating by using
onDyteCreatePoll prop.
This component is not yet available on Flutter.
<DytePollForm onDyteCreatePoll={(e) => console.log('create poll', e.detail)} />
This component is not yet available for android development.
This component is not yet available for iOS development.
Dyte Polls : View existing polls
After a user is done creating a poll, they can see all the polls available in a meeting using
Dyte Polls and enable/disable the polls.
- Web Components
- React
- Angular
- Flutter
- React Native
- Android(Kotlin)
- iOS(Swift)
<dyte-polls id="dyte-el"></dyte-polls>
<script>
document.getElementById('dyte-el').meeting = meeting;
</script>
<style>
dyte-polls {
height: 480px;
width: 100%;
max-width: 320px;
background-color: '#000';
}
</style>
<DytePolls
meeting={meeting}
style={{ height: '480px', maxWidth: '320px', backgroundColor: '#000' }}
/>
This component is not yet available on Flutter.
<DytePolls
meeting={meeting}
style={{ height: '480px', maxWidth: '320px', backgroundColor: '#000' }}
/>
This component is not yet available for android development.
This component is not yet available for iOS development.
Dyte Poll: View poll
The
Dyte Poll component lets the users view a given poll. It requires a poll object to render the poll.
- Web Components
- React
- Angular
- Flutter
- React Native
- Android(Kotlin)
- iOS(Swift)
<dyte-poll id="dyte-el"></dyte-poll>
<script>
const el = document.getElementById('dyte-el');
el.addEventListener('dyteVotePoll', (e) => {
console.log('Voted', e.detail);
});
el.poll = {
id: 'poll-id',
question: 'Have you started using dyte yet?',
options: [
{
text: 'Yes',
votes: [{ id: 'vaibhavs-user-id', name: 'Vaibhav' }],
count: 0,
},
{
text: 'Nope',
votes: [],
count: 0,
},
],
anonymous: false,
hideVotes: false,
createdBy: 'Vaibhav',
createdByUserId: 'vaibhavs-user-id',
voted: [],
};
</script>
<DytePoll
poll={{
id: 'poll-id',
question: 'Have you started using dyte yet?',
options: [
{
text: 'Yes',
votes: [{ id: 'vaibhavs-user-id', name: 'Vaibhav' }],
count: 0,
},
{
text: 'Nope',
votes: [],
count: 0,
},
],
anonymous: false,
hideVotes: false,
createdBy: 'Vaibhav',
createdByUserId: 'vaibhavs-user-id',
voted: [],
}}
onDyteVotePoll={(e) => {
console.log('Voted', e.detail);
}}
/>
This component is not yet available on Flutter.
<DytePoll
poll={{
id: 'poll-id',
question: 'Have you started using dyte yet?',
options: [
{
text: 'Yes',
votes: [{ id: 'vaibhavs-user-id', name: 'Vaibhav' }],
count: 0,
},
{
text: 'Nope',
votes: [],
count: 0,
},
],
anonymous: false,
hideVotes: false,
createdBy: 'Vaibhav',
createdByUserId: 'vaibhavs-user-id',
voted: [],
}}
onDyteVotePoll={(e) => {
console.log('Voted', e.detail);
}}
/>
This component is not yet available for android development.
This component is not yet available for iOS development.
Dyte Polls Toggle
Using the
Dyte Polls Toggle, one can easily change the visibility of a poll on the screen. It requires the user's meeting object to see the unread polls count badge on the component.
- Web Components
- React
- Angular
- Flutter
- React Native
- Android(Kotlin)
- iOS(Swift)
<dyte-polls-toggle variant="horizontal" class="dyte-el"></dyte-polls-toggle>
<script>
const elements = document.getElementsByClassName('dyte-el');
for (const el of elements) {
el.meeting = meeting;
}
</script>
<DytePollsToggle variant="horizontal" size="sm" meeting={meeting} />
This component is not yet available on Flutter.
<DytePollsToggle variant="horizontal" size="sm" meeting={meeting} />
This component is not yet available for android development.
This component is not yet available for iOS development.