Export Chat of a Session

You can programmatically retrieve all chat messages of a Dyte session in the following ways:

Using Chat Replay API

Setting up webhook for the meeting.chatSynced event

This guide walks you through the steps involved in exporting chat dump of a session using Chat Replay API.

If you wish to use webhooks, see Set Up Webhooks and meeting.chatSynced.

Once Chat Replay API is enabled, do the following:

Get the chat_download_url using Chat Replay API. Download the chat dump CSV file.

To get the chat_download_url , make a HTTP GET request to Chat Replay API. The API returns the following:

{

"success" : true ,

"data" : {

"chat_download_url" : "string" ,

"chat_download_url_expiry" : "string"

}

}



The chat_download_url is a URL that allows you to download the entire chat dump of a session in CSV format from AWS S3.

chat_download_url_expiry indicates the expiry timestamp of the chat_download_url . If the chat_download_url gets expired, simply call this endpoint again to obtain a new download URL.

You can download the chat dump file in CSV format by making HTTP GET request to chat_download_url that you obtained in the previous step.

The process of downloading any file from a HTTP URL in JavaScript differs slightly based on whether you are doing it on client side or server side.

To download at client side, do the following:

Make a GET request to the chat_download_url . Convert response to blob. Create an invisible <a> HTML element with download attribute and add the above blob to it's href . Programmatically click on the <a> element so that the browser automatically starts downloading and then remove the <a> element.

We use Node.js streams to download files on the server, so the steps are as follows:

Create a writable stream for a local file. Make a GET request to chat_download_url . Get a readable stream using res.body and pipe to the writable stream created in the first step.

This CSV file contains all the chat messages along with the participant's name and some other metadata. It includes the following column headings:

id : Unique chat message ID

participantId : ID of the participant who sent the message

sessionId : The session ID from which the chat message was sent

meetingId : The ID of the meeting to which this session belongs

displayName : Display name of the participant who sent this message

pinned : A boolean that indicates if the current message was pinned or not

isEdited : A boolean that indicates if the current message was edited or not

payloadType : An ENUM that indicates the type of payload sent in the chat message. It can be one of TEXT_MESSAGE, IMAGE_MESSAGE, FILE_MESSAGE

payload : The actual payload sent in the chat message

createdAt : Timestamp when this chat message was sent

For more information on downloading the file, refer to How to Fetch Chat History of a Dyte Session blog.