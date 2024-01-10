Basics
Dyte Plugins allow you to build collaborative and immersive experiences in your meetings without ever having to leave the meeting. The guides listed here will help you enable or disable plugins during meetings, configure existing plugins and even create new plugins with the help of Meeting APIs and built-in realtime database.
Here is an introduction on the basics of plugins in your meetings:
List all plugins
const plugins = meeting.plugins.all.toArray();
Each plugin object in the array is of type DytePlugin
Activate plugin
The
activate() method activates a plugin for all users in the meeting. When you activate a plugin, it moves into the active plugins map and can be accessed from
meeting.plugins.active.
The snippet below finds a plugin by name and activates it
const plugins = meeting.plugins.all.toArray();
const whiteboard = plugins.find((p) => p.name == 'Whiteboard');
await whiteboard.activate();
Deactivate plugin
whiteboard.deactivate()
List all plugins
val plugins = meeting.plugins.all
Each plugin object in the array is of type DytePlugin
Activate plugin
The
activate() method activates a plugin for all users in the meeting. When you activate a plugin, it moves into the active plugins array and can be accessed from
meeting.plugins.active.
The snippet below finds a plugin by name and activates it
val plugins = meeting.plugins.all
val whiteboard = plugins.find { p -> p.name == "Whiteboard" }
whiteboard.activate();
Deactivate plugin
whiteboard.deactivate()
List all plugins
let plugins = meeting.plugins.all
Each plugin object in the array is of type DytePlugin
Activate plugin
The
activate() method activates a plugin for all users in the meeting. When you activate a plugin, it moves into the active plugins array and can be accessed from
meeting.plugins.active.
The snippet below finds a plugin by name and activates it
let plugins = meeting.plugins.all
let whiteboard = plugins.first { $0.name == "Whiteboard" }
whiteboard.activate();
Deactivate plugin
whiteboard.deactivate()
Events Core
Each
plugin object emits an
enabled event and a
closed event
const whiteboard = plugins.find((p) => p.name == 'Whiteboard');
whiteboard.on('enabled', () => {
console.log('Whiteboard has been enabled');
});
whiteboard.on('closed', () => {
console.log('Whiteboard has been disabled');
});
class PluginNotifier extends DytePluginEventsListener {
void onPluginActivated(DytePlugin plugin) {
state = OnPluginActivated(plugin);
}
void onPluginDeactivated(DytePlugin plugin) {
state = OnPluginDeactivated(plugin);
}
}
meeting.addPluginEventsListener(PluginNotifier())
Any plugin activation / deactivation will trigger a callback. To be able to listen to plugin events you need to implement a methods from callback
DytePluginEventsListener. You can subscribe to this events by calling meeting.addPluginEventsListener(dytePluginEventsListener).
meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(object :
DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
override fun onPluginActivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
super.onPluginActivated(plugin)
// your code to handle plugin activation
}
override fun onPluginDeactivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
super.onPluginDeactivated(plugin)
// your code to handle plugin de-activation
}
}
)
Any plugin activation / deactivation will trigger a callback. To be able to listen to plugin events you need to implement a methods from callback
DytePluginEventsListener. You can subscribe to this events by calling meeting.addPluginEventsListener(dytePluginEventsListener).
extension MeetingViewModel: DytePluginEventsListener {
func onPluginActivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
// your code to handle plugin activation
}
func onPluginDeactivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
// your code to handle plugin activation
}
}