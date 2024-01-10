const plugins = meeting . plugins . all . toArray ( ) ;

Each plugin object in the array is of type DytePlugin The activate() method activates a plugin for all users in the meeting. When you activate a plugin, it moves into the active plugins map and can be accessed from meeting.plugins.active . The snippet below finds a plugin by name and activates it const plugins = meeting . plugins . all . toArray ( ) ;

const whiteboard = plugins . find ( ( p ) => p . name == 'Whiteboard' ) ;



await whiteboard . activate ( ) ;

whiteboard.deactivate()



List < DytePlugin > plugins = await dyteClient . plugins . all ;

Each plugin object in the array is of type DytePlugin The activate() method activates a plugin for all users in the meeting. When you activate a plugin, it moves into the active plugins map and can be accessed from meeting.plugins.active . The snippet below finds a plugin by name and activates it List < DytePlugin > plugins = await dyteClient . plugins . all ;

DytePlugin whiteboard = plugins . firstWhere ( ( p ) = > p . name == 'Whiteboard' ) ;



await whiteboard . activate ( ) ;

whiteboard . deactivate ( )



val plugins = meeting . plugins . all

Each plugin object in the array is of type DytePlugin The activate() method activates a plugin for all users in the meeting. When you activate a plugin, it moves into the active plugins array and can be accessed from meeting.plugins.active . The snippet below finds a plugin by name and activates it val plugins = meeting . plugins . all

val whiteboard = plugins . find { p -> p . name == "Whiteboard" }



whiteboard . activate ( ) ;

whiteboard.deactivate()

