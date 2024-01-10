Skip to main content

Document Sharing

DocShare allows you to share, view documents and annotate the documents collaboratively. The plugin exposes a few APIs to control the document viewer

Loading a document

You can specify the following parameters:

  • followId: It syncs the zoom and scroll values of the userId specified to other users (including the recording)
  • document : You can also specify the document that you wish to open beforehand.
const id = '317b4f59-40f0-46af-90d6-1ed6035bb477';
const docsharePlugin = meeting.plugins.all.get(id);
docsharePlugin.on('ready', () => {
  // Ensure the isHost check is only there for one participant
  // since the recording can't follow multiple people
  const isHost = meeting.self.presetName === '<presetnameofhost>';
  if (!isHost) return;
  docsharePlugin.sendData({
    eventName: 'config',
    data: {
      eventName: 'config',
      document: '<document-url>',
      followId: meeting.self.userId,
    },
  });
});

Now whenever the plugin is loaded it will use the specified parameters. To open the plugin you can call

docsharePlugin.activate();

File format support

Supports PPTX, PPT, DOC, PDF