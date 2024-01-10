Document Sharing
DocShare allows you to share, view documents and annotate the documents collaboratively. The plugin exposes a few APIs to control the document viewer
Loading a document
You can specify the following parameters:
followId: It syncs the zoom and scroll values of the userId specified to other users (including the recording)
document: You can also specify the document that you wish to open beforehand.
const id = '317b4f59-40f0-46af-90d6-1ed6035bb477';
const docsharePlugin = meeting.plugins.all.get(id);
docsharePlugin.on('ready', () => {
// Ensure the isHost check is only there for one participant
// since the recording can't follow multiple people
const isHost = meeting.self.presetName === '<presetnameofhost>';
if (!isHost) return;
docsharePlugin.sendData({
eventName: 'config',
data: {
eventName: 'config',
document: '<document-url>',
followId: meeting.self.userId,
},
});
});
Now whenever the plugin is loaded it will use the specified parameters. To open the plugin you can call
docsharePlugin.activate();
File format support
Supports PPTX, PPT, DOC, PDF