DocShare allows you to share, view documents and annotate the documents collaboratively. The plugin exposes a few APIs to control the document viewer

You can specify the following parameters:

followId : It syncs the zoom and scroll values of the userId specified to other users (including the recording)

document : You can also specify the document that you wish to open beforehand.

const id = '317b4f59-40f0-46af-90d6-1ed6035bb477' ;

const docsharePlugin = meeting . plugins . all . get ( id ) ;

docsharePlugin . on ( 'ready' , ( ) => {





const isHost = meeting . self . presetName === '<presetnameofhost>' ;

if ( ! isHost ) return ;

docsharePlugin . sendData ( {

eventName : 'config' ,

data : {

eventName : 'config' ,

document : '<document-url>' ,

followId : meeting . self . userId ,

} ,

} ) ;

} ) ;



Now whenever the plugin is loaded it will use the specified parameters. To open the plugin you can call

docsharePlugin . activate ( ) ;



Supports PPTX, PPT, DOC, PDF