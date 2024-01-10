Video Player
Streamer allows you to share & watch your favorite videos together. The plugin exposes a few APIs to control the video playback
Loading a video
You can specify the following parameters:
link: URL to the video you wish to play
loop: Specify video behavior, if you want to restart the video once it has ended.
hideBack: Prevents users from closing the video.
Any user can send the parameters to the plugin
const id = '20b1dd35-4500-4315-80aa-bbbaa2083f2b';
const streamerPlugin = meeting.plugins.all.get(id);
streamerPlugin.on('ready', () => {
streamerPlugin.sendData({
eventName: 'config',
data: {
eventName: 'config',
link: 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGl4XZ_zr5w&t=5s',
loop: true,
hideBack: true,
},
});
});
Now whenever the plugin is loaded it will use the specified parameters. To open the plugin you can call
streamerPlugin.activate();