Video Player

Streamer allows you to share & watch your favorite videos together. The plugin exposes a few APIs to control the video playback

You can specify the following parameters:

link : URL to the video you wish to play

: URL to the video you wish to play loop : Specify video behavior, if you want to restart the video once it has ended.

: Specify video behavior, if you want to restart the video once it has ended. hideBack : Prevents users from closing the video.

Any user can send the parameters to the plugin

const id = '20b1dd35-4500-4315-80aa-bbbaa2083f2b' ;

const streamerPlugin = meeting . plugins . all . get ( id ) ;

streamerPlugin . on ( 'ready' , ( ) => {

streamerPlugin . sendData ( {

eventName : 'config' ,

data : {

link : 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGl4XZ_zr5w&t=5s' ,

loop : true ,

hideBack : true ,

} ,

} ) ;

} ) ;



Now whenever the plugin is loaded it will use the specified parameters. To open the plugin you can call