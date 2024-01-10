Skip to main content

Video Player

Streamer allows you to share & watch your favorite videos together. The plugin exposes a few APIs to control the video playback

Loading a video

You can specify the following parameters:

  • link : URL to the video you wish to play
  • loop : Specify video behavior, if you want to restart the video once it has ended.
  • hideBack : Prevents users from closing the video.

Any user can send the parameters to the plugin

const id = '20b1dd35-4500-4315-80aa-bbbaa2083f2b';
const streamerPlugin = meeting.plugins.all.get(id);
streamerPlugin.on('ready', () => {
  streamerPlugin.sendData({
    eventName: 'config',
    data: {
      eventName: 'config',
      link: 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGl4XZ_zr5w&t=5s',
      loop: true,
      hideBack: true,
    },
  });
});

Now whenever the plugin is loaded it will use the specified parameters. To open the plugin you can call

streamerPlugin.activate();