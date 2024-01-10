Skip to main content

Rendering

Usage

Methods / Properties
Core

Here is an introduction on the basics of rendering plugins in your UI:

Once a plugin is activated you can render them using an <iframe> element

<iframe id="plugin-view" />

and then pass the iframe to the plugin

const iframeEl = document.getElementById('plugin-view');
plugin.addPluginView(this.iframeEl);

A full example might look something like this

const whiteboard = plugins.find((p) => p.name == 'Whiteboard');
whiteboard.on('enabled', () => {
  const iframeEl = document.createElement('iframe');
  whiteboard.addPluginView(iframeEl);
  document.body.appendChild(iframeEl);
});