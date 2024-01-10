Rendering
Usage
Methods / Properties Core
Here is an introduction on the basics of rendering plugins in your UI:
- Javascript
- React
- Flutter
Once a plugin is activated you can render them using an
<iframe> element
<iframe id="plugin-view" />
and then pass the iframe to the plugin
const iframeEl = document.getElementById('plugin-view');
plugin.addPluginView(this.iframeEl);
A full example might look something like this
const whiteboard = plugins.find((p) => p.name == 'Whiteboard');
whiteboard.on('enabled', () => {
const iframeEl = document.createElement('iframe');
whiteboard.addPluginView(iframeEl);
document.body.appendChild(iframeEl);
});
- Setup an iframe element
const PluginView = () => {
const pluginEl = useRef();
return <iframe id="plugin-view" ref={pluginEl} />;
};
- Send reference of iframe to the plugin
const PluginView = (activatedPlugin) => {
const pluginEl = useRef();
useEffect(() => {
if (activatedPlugin) {
activatedPlugin.addPluginView(pluginEl.current);
}
}, [activatedPlugin]);
return <iframe id="plugin-view" ref={pluginEl} />;
};
- Render all activated plugins
const Meeting = () => {
const activatedPlugins = useDyteSelector((m) => m.plugins.active);
return (
{
activatedPlugins.toArray()
.map((p) => <PluginView activatedPlugin={p} />)
}
)
}
Once a plugin is activated, use the
PluginView widget to get a Platform View which renders the plugin
SizedBox(
height: context.height,
child: InteractiveViewer(
child: PluginView(widget.plugin),
),
)