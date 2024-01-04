Getting started with Polls

meeting.polls.items returns an array of all polls created in a meeting, where each element is an object of type Poll which is defined in the following manner. The Poll object has the following properties: Property Description id Unique ID assigned to each poll question Question of the poll options Array of PollOption object, contains all the options to the poll question anonymous To hide the votes of each user even after completion (false by default) hideVotes Hide votes until the voting is complete (enabled if anonymous is enabled) createdBy Name of creator of the poll createdByUserId ID of creator of the poll voted List of participant IDs who have voted on the poll The PollOption object has the following properties: Property Description text Contains the option text votes List of PollVote object, which contains the id and name of the voters of this option count Int of number of votes given to this option

The meetings polls object can be accessed using dyteClient.polls . dyteClient.polls.polls returns an array of all polls created in a meeting, where each element is an object of type DytePollMessage. The DytePollMessage has the following properties: Property Description id Unique ID assigned to each poll question Question of the poll anonymous To hide the votes of each user even after completion (false by default) hideVotes Hide votes until the voting is complete (enabled if anonymous is enabled) createdBy Name of creator the poll options Array of DytePollOption object, contains all the options to the poll question The DytePollOption has the following properties: Property Description text Contains the option text votes List of DytePollVote object, which contains info about voters of this option count Int of number of votes given to this option The DytePollVote has the following properties: Property Description id ID of the voter name Name of the voter

meeting.polls.polls returns an array of all polls created in a meeting, where each element is an object of type DytePollMessage . The type DytePollMessage is the main class for any poll in Dyte. It also contains list of DytePollOption which are options for a given poll. And every DytePollOption has list of votes inside of it. Votes are objects of class DytePollVote which internally has id and name of the vote. One can easily create, vote and view polls by listening to callbacks on meeting object.