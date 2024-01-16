Introduction to Dyte's Webinar
A webinar is an interactive online event where individuals or organizations share information, deliver presentations, and engage with a remote audience over the internet. It involves a host or presenter who shares content or expertise with participants from different locations. Webinars offer features like live chat, polls, Q&A sessions, and audio/video interactions for active participant engagement. They are used for education, marketing, training, and other real-time online events.
How Dyte's webinar is different from a group call?
Webinars and group calls serve distinct purposes and have different characteristics.
Webinar
- Webinars are one-to-many events focused on sharing information to a larger audience.
- They involve presenters and viewers, with the presenter delivering content and viewers actively participating through features like chat and Q&A.
- In webinars, participants producing media (audio or video) are considered "on stage," while others are "off stage."
- Dyte provides prebuilt presets for webinar presenters and viewers, offering predefined permissions and UI configurations tailored to their roles
Group call
- Group calls in Dyte emphasize interactive communication and collaboration among a smaller group of participants.
- They enable real-time audio and video interactions for team meetings and discussions, promoting equal participation among all participants.
- Dyte provides prebuilt presets specifically designed for group calls, including the
group_call_hostand
group_call_participantpresets, which offer predefined permissions and UI configurations for hosts and participants
Key features of a Dyte's webinar
The following are some of the highlights of Dyte's webinar:
- Manage permissions for hosts and participants using
presetsto control stage access.
- You can record all the webinars like any other Dyte meeting. For more information on Dyte recording, see the Recording Overview.
- Supported platforms include web, Android, and iOS.