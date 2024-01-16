On this page

Introduction to Dyte's Webinar

A webinar is an interactive online event where individuals or organizations share information, deliver presentations, and engage with a remote audience over the internet. It involves a host or presenter who shares content or expertise with participants from different locations. Webinars offer features like live chat, polls, Q&A sessions, and audio/video interactions for active participant engagement. They are used for education, marketing, training, and other real-time online events.

Webinars and group calls serve distinct purposes and have different characteristics.

Webinars are one-to-many events focused on sharing information to a larger audience.

They involve presenters and viewers, with the presenter delivering content and viewers actively participating through features like chat and Q&A.

In webinars, participants producing media (audio or video) are considered "on stage," while others are "off stage."

Dyte provides prebuilt presets for webinar presenters and viewers, offering predefined permissions and UI configurations tailored to their roles

Group calls in Dyte emphasize interactive communication and collaboration among a smaller group of participants.

They enable real-time audio and video interactions for team meetings and discussions, promoting equal participation among all participants.

Dyte provides prebuilt presets specifically designed for group calls, including the group_call_host and group_call_participant presets, which offer predefined permissions and UI configurations for hosts and participants

The following are some of the highlights of Dyte's webinar: