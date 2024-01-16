On this page

Overview

Dyte's live video platform, built upon WebRTC, enables you to seamlessly incorporate real-time communication features into your web and mobile applications. Using Dyte's REST APIs and client-side SDKs, you can effortlessly acquire, transmit, and play media while efficiently managing network connections within your applications. All Dyte live video calls come with in-built noise cancellation (powered by Krisp).

Essentials: Step by step guides to help you through the setup process and fundamental concepts

Capabilities: Guides to functionalities that you can incrementally add to enhance your live video call experience

UI Kit: Learn about Dyte's prebuilt library of UI components through guides on integrating them and customizing them to align with your brand's identity

Reference: Build a better understanding of the core SDK that provides APIs driving your live video experience along with references for the REST APIs that power your live streams

Dyte currently supports the following platforms: