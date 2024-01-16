Skip to main content

Overview

Dyte's live video platform, built upon WebRTC, enables you to seamlessly incorporate real-time communication features into your web and mobile applications. Using Dyte's REST APIs and client-side SDKs, you can effortlessly acquire, transmit, and play media while efficiently managing network connections within your applications. All Dyte live video calls come with in-built noise cancellation (powered by Krisp).

  • Essentials: Step by step guides to help you through the setup process and fundamental concepts
  • Capabilities: Guides to functionalities that you can incrementally add to enhance your live video call experience
  • UI Kit: Learn about Dyte's prebuilt library of UI components through guides on integrating them and customizing them to align with your brand's identity
  • Reference: Build a better understanding of the core SDK that provides APIs driving your live video experience along with references for the REST APIs that power your live streams

Supported platforms

Dyte currently supports the following platforms:

  • Mobile: Flutter, Android (Java/Kotlin), iOS (Objective-C/Swift), React Native
  • Web: Javascript Core SDK + UI Kit for React JS, Angular, and Web Components for other frameworks
  • Desktop: Electron

Essentials

Learn the very basics to add live video calls in your application through Dyte

Concepts
Learn about the architecture, design and basic concepts behind Dyte
Server Setup
Steps to access Dyte's REST API
Client Setup
Set up and configure your client to integrate video calls

Capabilities

Explore the capabilities that you can incrementally add to your live video experiences

Recording
Understand and leverage Dyte's recording capabilities
Chat
Build real-time chat for users in the video call
Polls
Integrate polls within your video calls
Breakout rooms
Create breakout rooms to split users into smaller groups within a meeting
Virtual Background
Add custom virtual backgrounds for users
Video and audio filters
Guide to create custom video and audio filters for your video calls using middlewares
Multi Screen Share
Enable screen sharing for users in a live video call
Transcription
Guide to enable transcription on Dyte live video calls using Google STT

UI Kit

Explore UI Kit components from Dyte and learn how to customize them

React
Angular
Web Components
Flutter
React Native
Android
iOS

Reference

Key reference documents to understand the core SDKs and REST APIs

REST API Quickstart
Understand how to get started with using Dyte's APIs
REST API Reference
Explore all the Dyte APIs you can make use of
JavaScript SDK
React SDK
React Native SDK
Flutter SDK
Android SDK
iOS SDK