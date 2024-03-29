Next Steps
Capabilities
Explore the capabilities that you can incrementally add to your live video experiences
Recording
Understand and leverage Dyte's recording capabilities
Chat
Build real-time chat for users in the video call
Polls
Integrate polls within your video calls
Breakout rooms
Create breakout rooms to split users into smaller groups within a meeting
Virtual Background
Add custom virtual backgrounds for users
Video and audio filters
Guide to create custom video and audio filters for your video calls using middlewares
Multi Screen Share
Enable screen sharing for users in a live video call
Transcription
Guide to enable transcription on Dyte live video calls using Google STT
Core SDK
Key reference documents to understand the core SDKs and REST APIs
REST API Reference
UI Kit
Explore UI Kit components from Dyte and learn how to customize them