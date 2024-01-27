All you need to do is create a function that returns another function which gets called for every frame of the video. This function can be synchronous or asynchronous. Actions that need to be performed just once when the video turns on can be done in the outer function. If a user turns their video off and on again, the outer function is called again as well. Actions that need to be performed on every frame are to be done in the inner function.

The inner function is called with the canvas and the context of the video stream. This is the same canvas that is used to render the video stream on the screen. This means that you can perform any operations on the canvas and it will be reflected in realtime. Here is what a middleware function looks like.