Picture in Picture
Picture-in-Picture API allows you to render participant's video as a floating tile outside of the current page/app's context.
Usage
Initialise Core
- Javascript
- React
Check browser support
Use
meeting.participants.pip.isSupported to check if the browser supports Picture-in-Picture. The property will return a boolean value.
Call
meeting.participants.pip.init() to activate PIP mode. Optionally you can pass height and width the configure the size of the PIP tile
meeting.participant.pip.init({
width: 360,
height: 360,
});
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
meeting.participant.pip.init({
width: 360,
height: 360,
});
Enable / Disable Core
Use
meeting.participants.pip.enable() to enable PIP mode if disabled or
meeting.participants.pip.disable() to disable PIP mode if enabled.
Components
Toggle Button UI Kit
Our UI Kit contains a button that can enable or disable the PIP
- Web Components
- React
<dyte-pip-toggle id="pip-toggle" />
<script>
const toggle = document.getElementById('pip-toggle');
toggle.meeting = meeting;
</script>
<DytePipToggle meeting="{meeting}" />