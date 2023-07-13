Overview
The new Chat SDK is currently in beta and may not be available for your organization by default. If you would like to use this feature, please contact us and we can enable it for you.
Chat SDK is still in the testing phase and may undergo some changes. If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvements to the feature, please connect with us.
Chat SDK powered by AI allow you to seamlessly integrate interactive and collaborative in-app chat experiences into your applications. You can leverage our APIs and SDKs to integrate features such as smart drafting, translation, summarization, moderation, powerful search, read receipts, and more.
Key features of Chat SDKs
The following are some of the key features of Dyte's Chat SDK:
Smart Draft: Assist users in creating messages, essays, or blog posts with a simple prompt.
Translation: Enable one-click translation to overcome language barriers and ensure effective communication.
Summarization: Get a smart and efficient outline of your channel, thread, or direct messages with the power of AI.
Moderation: Automate message moderation by utilizing AI algorithms to block certain words, flag abusive content, and blacklist specific types of links.
Customizable UX: Tailor the appearance and functionality of the chat application to align with your branding and meet the unique needs of your users.
Group Channels: Let your users effortlessly communicate with anyone and everyone in the organization by making public/private channels in the application.