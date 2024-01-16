On this page

Overview

Livestreaming is the real-time broadcasting of video or audio content over the internet, enabling viewers to watch and interact with events as they happen. Dyte offers livestreaming services to facilitates one-to-many communication, where a single source streams the content to multiple viewers or participants. It enables the hosts and participants to engage and interact during the stream, creating an interactive live streaming (ILS) experience.

Essentials: Step by step guides to help you through the setup process and fundamental concepts

Capabilities: Guides to functionalities that you can incrementally add to enhance your livestream experience

UI Kit: Learn about Dyte's prebuilt library of UI components through guides on integrating them and customizing them to align with your brand's identity

Reference: Build a better understanding of the core SDK that provides APIs driving your live streaming experience along with references for the REST APIs that power your live streams

Dyte's ILS is supported on the following platforms: