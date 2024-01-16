Skip to main content

Overview

Livestreaming is the real-time broadcasting of video or audio content over the internet, enabling viewers to watch and interact with events as they happen. Dyte offers livestreaming services to facilitates one-to-many communication, where a single source streams the content to multiple viewers or participants. It enables the hosts and participants to engage and interact during the stream, creating an interactive live streaming (ILS) experience.

livestream-overview

On this page, you will find an overview to help you craft an exceptional user experience with minimal hassle.

  • Essentials: Step by step guides to help you through the setup process and fundamental concepts
  • Capabilities: Guides to functionalities that you can incrementally add to enhance your livestream experience
  • UI Kit: Learn about Dyte's prebuilt library of UI components through guides on integrating them and customizing them to align with your brand's identity
  • Reference: Build a better understanding of the core SDK that provides APIs driving your live streaming experience along with references for the REST APIs that power your live streams

Supported Platforms

Dyte's ILS is supported on the following platforms:

  • Web
  • Mobile
    • iOS
    • Android
    • Flutter

Essentials

Learn the very basics to add voice conferencing in your application through Dyte

Concepts
Learn about the architecture, design and basic concepts behind Live streams on Dyte
Server Setup
Steps to access Dyte's REST API
Client Setup
Set up and configure your client to integrate live streams
Configure permissions
Learn to configure permissions around your livestream

Capabilities

Explore the capabilities that you can incrementally add to your livestreaming experiences

Recording
Understand Dyte's recording capabilities for your livestreams
Chat
Build real-time chat for users in the livestream
Polls
Integrate polls within your livestream
Video and Audio filters
Guide to create custom video and audio filters for your livestreams using middlewares
Transcription
Guide to enable transcription on Dyte livesteams using Google STT
Livestream any video input
Guide to livestream video input from any application like OBS through Dyte
Restream your livestream
Guide to restream your livestream to any other streaming platform

UI Kit

Explore UI Kit components from Dyte and learn how to customize them

React
Angular
Web Components
Flutter
React Native
Android
iOS

Reference

Key reference documents to understand the core SDKs and REST APIs

REST API Quickstart
Understand how to get started with using Dyte's APIs
REST API Reference
Explore all the Dyte APIs you can make use of
JavaScript SDK
React SDK
React Native SDK
Flutter SDK
Android SDK
iOS SDK