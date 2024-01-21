On this page

Introduction

The Dyte Core SDK is designed to provide developers with an easy way to incorporate real-time communication (RTC) solutions into their apps and websites. With full customization and branding options, you can build your own user interface from the ground up without dealing with complicated media layers.

The Core SDK acts as a data-only layer, offering high-level primitives and abstracting away complex media and networking optimizations. It only provides simple APIs that are user-friendly and easy to work with.

The Core SDK was developed with a user-friendly approach to eliminate the complexity of managing streams. Unlike traditional SDKs that require knowledge of WebRTC functioning, Dyte's Core SDK provides a simple API that abstracts out the complexity, making it easier for developers to use. For instance, enabling video with Dyte's Core SDK is as easy as calling meeting.self.enableVideo(); .

Fully customizable : Provides you the flexibility to build your own UI from scratch.

Independent modules : Each module is independent of each other. For example, a bug in the chat module does not hamper the video-calling experience.

Minimum external dependencies : The Core SDKs have minimal external dependencies, which helps to control the size of the SDK.

Includes a number of Hooks : React Hooks are functions that allow developers to use effect and other React features in functional components. Hooks were introduced in React version 16.8 as a way to simplify the code. Dyte provides the following built-in hooks: useDyteClient() useDyteMeeting() useDyteSelector() See Hooks for more information.



The Core SDK includes various modules for in-call utilities like chat, polls, and recording that enable building a UI on top of it. The following are the core SDK modules: