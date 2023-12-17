On this page

Concepts

This topic covers essential concepts related to Dyte's interactive live streaming (ILS). For the concepts related to live video applications, see Video Conferencing concepts.

Interactive live streaming (ILS) is an engaging online broadcasting method where host and viewers can actively participate by interacting through comments, chat, polls, and other interactive features.

Dyte's Interactive Live Streaming (ILS) feature revolves around a virtual stage where hosts have direct access and viewers can request to join.

Hosts : They have full control of the stage and can actively participate, share video and audio, conduct presentations, and more.

: They have full control of the stage and can actively participate, share video and audio, conduct presentations, and more. Viewers: They can request to join the stage using interactive features like chat or raised hand. Once approved by the host, viewers can contribute by sharing their video and audio or participating in discussions.

The stage is where all the action happens. It's broadcasted live to all viewers, creating a real-time and engaging experience for everyone.

Restreaming allows you to redistribute an existing live stream to multiple platforms or destinations simultaneously. It allows the content creator to broadcast their live stream to different streaming services, social media platforms, or CDNs, reaching a broader audience and maximizing the content's exposure. Restreaming is a many-to-many communication model, as it enables the simultaneous distribution of a single live stream to multiple platforms, rather than streaming separately to each platform.

Dyte can restream your meeting to any platform that supports an RTMP endpoint, such as YouTube, Twitch, or LinkedIn.

Dyte supports live streaming from applications like OBS, ffmpeg, and others. To put it simply, you can live stream any RTMP input from any source using Dyte.

You can pass the custom input to the ingest server and stream key, and freely distribute it using the playback URL on any HLS/LHLS supported player.

For more information, see Livestream any custom video input.