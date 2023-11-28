Setup

To get started with creating live video calls from Dyte, make sure to finish these steps and then move on to integrating Dyte in your application.

To get started with Dyte, you must first register an account on the Developer portal.

After you have created your account on Dyte, go ahead and create an orgnisation. All meeting, sessions, logs and recordings are created within an organisation.

Copy the API Keys for your organization from the Developer portal. The API Key is unique to your organization and is required as an authorization header to use Dyte REST APIs.

The next guide Server Integration will cover the steps to use Dyte in your application!